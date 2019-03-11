NetworkNewsWire Re-Engaged to Serve as Official Newswire and Media Sponsor for FinovateSpring

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces it will once again partner with Finovate to serve as the official newswire and media sponsor of FinovateSpring , taking place May 7-10, 2019, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California. This re-engagement comes on the heels of successful collaborations between NNW and Finovate during FinovateEurope in February 2019 and FinovateFall in September 2018.



Finovate’s organizers have once again asked NNW to leverage its array of corporate communications solutions to enhance recognition for FinovateSpring participants who are seeking to increase visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the general public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by NNW include financial news and content distribution, content curation, syndicated placement, social media, global and audio press releases, and more.

“We are very pleased to have NetworkNewsWire return to serve as the official newswire and media sponsor for FinovateSpring,” said Greg Palmer, V.P. of Finovate. “Their team of professionals has been a great asset for us, delivering a lineup of syndicated articles, press releases, and other valuable resources to help us effectively reach a wide audience. We look forward to once again working with this savvy team as they assist us in promoting FinovateSpring and each participant.”

The annual lineup of Finovate events, which this year will include FinovateFall 2019 in New York City, FinovateAsia 2019 in Hong Kong, FinovateAfrica 2019 in South Africa and FinovateMiddleEast 2019 in Dubai, is sponsored by the Finovate Group, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Global Finovate events focus on highlighting the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. These premier conferences consistently draw large numbers of high-impact attendees, including senior financial and banking executives, industry analysts, venture capitalists, members of the press, regulators and entrepreneurs. More than 1,300 attendees are expected to flock to FinovateSpring along with over 60 demoing firms and more than 120 speakers.

“Finovate is one of the world’s foremost fintech conference brands, and NetworkNewsWire is excited to once again collaborate with the team of experts who are the driving force behind these standout events,” said Jonathan Keim, Communications Director of NetworkNewsWire. “We are pleased to continue our relationship with Finovate and to leverage our expertise in promoting an industry we enthusiastically believe in.”

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime.

The Finovate Group is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies.

