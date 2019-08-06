Log in
NetworkNewsWire to Serve as Official Newswire and Media Sponsor for the 2019 Emerging Growth Fall Invitational

08/06/2019 | 09:36am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its selection as the Official Newswire and Media Sponsor for the exclusive Emerging Growth Fall Invitational coming this September to New York City. Sponsored by Diamond Equity Research and Veyo Partners, this invitation-only event will be held September 25th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at The Cornell Club of New York.

“We are looking forward to utilizing the expertise and resources of NetworkNewsWire at this exclusive event,” said Hunter Diamond, CFA, the CEO of Diamond Equity Research and cofounder of the Emerging Growth Invitational.

The Emerging Growth Fall Invitational is designed to provide management teams with direct access to investors in an intimate setting, without the distraction of service providers. Selected presenting companies receive a 15-minute presentation slot which includes an additional 5-minute question and answer session, along with access to more than 100 institutional and qualified retail investors. Companies will have 3 hours to network with attending investors and participate in an optional company interview to be broadcast online.

“We are very pleased to serve as the official newswire and media sponsor for this exciting event,” said Jonathan Keim, Communications Director of NetworkNewsWire. “NNW will provide additional exposure for the participating companies in advance of the event as well as offer real-time coverage while each of the presentations are delivered.”

In addition to distributing wire-grade press releases across the nation, NetworkNewsWire will reach out via email to nearby journalists directly. NetworkNewsWire will also leverage its 5,000-plus outlet syndication network to distribute original content as well as position this premiere investment and networking event in front of many different social media audiences via the InvestorBrandNetwork to generate additional industry chatter.

For more information about the Emerging Growth Fall Invitational, please contact the conference events team at conferences@diamondequityresearch.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkWire.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
