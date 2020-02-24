Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NeuLife Rehab : Announces New President, Tera Welch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 12:46pm EST

MT. DORA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuLife Rehab in Mount Dora, FL, one of the nation's leading CARF Accredited residential post-acute rehabilitation centers and the largest free-standing facility of its kind in the southeastern U.S. specializing in the treatment of individuals with brain and spinal cord injuries and diagnoses, announced its new President, Tera Welch, has already made a significant impact since coming on board at NeuLife on January 6, 2020.

Ms. Welch has expertise in executive and sales and marketing leadership, with an extraordinarily successful history of growth and expansion in the very challenging investment management industry.

Meeting with NeuLife's talented, highly experienced and deeply passionate and caring team, Ms. Welch shared her initial objectives: streamlining the referral and admission process; expanding NeuLife's specialized rehabilitation, care, and related services to meet the needs of individuals served; building upon established and generating new relationships with payor and referral sources; and enhancing all business development platforms including marketing, sales, and education.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neulife-rehab-announces-new-president-tera-welch-301010006.html

SOURCE NeuLife Rehab


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pCONMED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:33pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : End of Day
PU
01:33pFHFA Issues RFI on FHLBank Membership
PU
01:32pENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD : Attends PDAC
AQ
01:32pFDA Clears Novalung for Treatment of Acute Respiratory and Cardiopulmonary Failure
PR
01:31pESSITY PUBL : Notice of the Annual General Meeting
AQ
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pLottery Market in US 2020-2024 | High Penetration of Smartphones to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:30pBJ RESTAURANTS : Opens in North Attleboro, Massachusetts
AQ
01:30pQUEBECOR : Renewal of CBC / Radio-Canada's licences - CBC / Radio-Canada must become a strong public broadcaster again with a clear public service mandate
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group