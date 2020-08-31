Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NeuVector Announces Container Security Integration with Bottlerocket, Open Source Operating System Built by AWS for Container Deployments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 02:54pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector, a leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced security platform support for organizations leveraging Bottlerocket, the new Linux-based open source operating system that is purpose-built by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to run containers. NeuVector, one of the only container firewalls able to block zero-days and other security threats in runtime, is a Select Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Bottlerocket is fully optimized for container deployments; the operating system uses only software components required to run containers. This streamlined, single-purpose design improves resource usage while reducing management requirements. Developers and DevOps teams can automate updates to their container infrastructure on AWS, improving the availability of containerized deployments and cutting operational expenses. As a result, Bottlerocket provides a best-in-class experience, running containerized applications with higher availability and lower costs.

The NeuVector container security platform, which deploys as a container itself, is fully tested and compatible to run on AWS Bottlerocket. NeuVector scans and secures all container workloads running on Bottlerocket, providing effective protections across the entire application development lifecycle – including at run-time. NeuVector also monitors and ensures security for orchestration platforms running on Bottlerocket, such as Kubernetes, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, (Amazon EKS) and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), and AWS App Mesh.

“We’re excited to announce support for the Bottlerocket OS built by AWS,” said Fei Huang, Chief Strategy Officer, NeuVector. “Security and availability are absolutely essential to any business-critical container workloads. With Bottlerocket, NeuVector provides enhanced, in-depth defense required to detect and prevent attacks, malware, crypto-mining, ransomware, zero-days, and other threats. The container-optimized and robust Bottlerocket OS provides a foundation upon which security platforms like NeuVector can further extend robust security to applications and container networks.”

About NeuVector

NeuVector, a leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, delivers uncompromising end-to-end security for modern container infrastructures. NeuVector offers a cloud-native Kubernetes security platform with end-to-end vulnerability management, automated CI/CD pipeline security, and complete run-time security – including the industry’s only container firewall to block zero-day attacks and other threats. NeuVector customers include global leaders in financial services, healthcare, transportation, government and other industries. For customers in highly regulated industries, NeuVector simplifies compliance for PCI, GDPR, HIPAA, and other stringent data security mandates. NeuVector integrates with leading cloud platforms, CI/CD tools, and monitoring tools. Founded by industry veterans from Fortinet, VMware, and Trend Micro, NeuVector has developed patented behavioral learning for container security.

Press Contact
Kyle Peterson
kyle@clementpeterson.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:16pANALYSIS ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 : Pre-insulated Pipes Market 2020-2024| The Rising Use Of District Heating And Cooling Systems to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:15pDCR is providing time-limited relief from the swap clearing requirement and related exceptions and exemptions. This relief is to help facilitate the orderly transition from swaps that reference the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other interbank offered rates to swaps that reference alternative benchmarks.
PU
03:15pDMO is providing time-limited relief from the trade execution requirement in order to facilitate the orderly transition from swaps that reference the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other interbank offered rates to swaps that reference alternative benchmarks.
PU
03:15pDSIO is providing relief to swap dealers from registration de minimis requirements, uncleared swap margin rules, business conduct requirements, confirmation, documentation, and reconciliation requirements, and certain other eligibility requirements. This relief is to help facilitate the orderly transition from swaps that reference the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other interbank offered rates to swaps that reference alternative benchmarks.
PU
03:15pBLACK TUSK RESOURCES : Refines targets for drilling at mckenzie
PU
03:15pPURA CBD Brand Draws On Texas Roots
NE
03:15pROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Airbus SE Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – EADSY, EADSF
BU
03:14pGEORGIA POWER : 's new Vogtle units approximately 87% complete
PR
03:14pBlaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of New Texas Location
GL
03:14pHealthfirst New York Formalizes Coverage of an Innovative Therapy Called AposTherapy® Designed for Use in Orthopedic Conditions
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
3SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
4SUEZ SA : Suez says French rival Veolia's unsolicited offer carries great uncertainties
5KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group