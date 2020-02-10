Neuberger Berman Australia Pty : Bowman Takes Gold in Copper Mountain

Bowman Takes Gold in Copper Mountain

Feb. 9, 2020

Copper Mountain, CO , February 9th 2020 - Noah Bowman claimed 1st at the Toyota Modified SuperPipe Final - Dew Tour 2020, Copper Mountain.

Noah said he had fun despite the weather challenges that plagued the event all week. The young Albertan reflected that the experience just keeps adding up going into Calgary where he hopes to continue his success in front of a home crowd.

He really 'enjoyed the change of pace.' It pushed him to 'get out there a bit more', referring to the modified format of the pipe at the Dew Tour (two 1/4 pipe hits to a 3 or 4-hit pipe). 'It's just once a year you get to do it and it allows so much more room for creativity'. Noah certainly showecased his by claiming the win today!

The Canadians are coming back to home soil with the Snow Rodeo running in Calgary at Calgary Olympic Park, February 12th to 16th. A full field of Canadian Team Halfpipe and Slope athletes are hoping to dominate on home soil.

More information on the upcoming FIS World Cup Freeski and Snowboard Halfpipe and Slope event can be found at https://www.therodeo.ca/en/