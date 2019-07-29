Neuberger Berman : Elects Sharon Y. Bowen To Its Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, is pleased to announce that Sharon Y. Bowen has been elected to Neuberger Berman's seven-member board as an independent director for a three-year term effective September 1, 2019.

Sharon Y. Bowen is a director for the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange). Ms. Bowen served as a Commissioner of the U. S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) from 2014 to 2017, where she was Sponsor of the CFTC Market Risk Advisory Committee. Previously, Ms. Bowen was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and appointed by President Obama to serve as Vice Chair of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), where she assumed the role of Acting Chair in March 2012. Prior to her appointment to the CFTC, Ms. Bowen was a partner in the New York office of Latham & Watkins LLP. Ms. Bowen's broad corporate and transactional practice of more than 30 years began in 1982 when she started her career as an associate at Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Ms. Bowen has been involved in numerous pro bono, educational, diversity and civic matters throughout her career and has received many awards in recognition of her contributions. She has served as a member of the Board (formerly Executive Committee and Chair) and Emeritus Board of New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, Inc., the Boards of New York City Economic Development Corporation (formerly Executive Committee), Northwestern University Law School (formerly Executive Member and Chair), and Public Education Needs Civil Involvement in Learning (PENCIL) (formerly Executive Committee).

Ms. Bowen is one of America's "Top Black Lawyers" according to Black Enterprise Magazine. She is a recipient of the 2011 Diversity Trailblazer Award of the New York State Bar Association, and was selected as the New York City Bar Association 2007 Diversity Champion and the Metropolitan Black Bar Association 2006 Lawyer of the Year.

"Sharon is well known and deeply respected across our industry," said George Walker, Neuberger Berman Chairman and CEO. "Given Sharon's career background and expertise, she will bring an important new perspective to the board, which has deep domain experience with three external directors who led investment organizations as both CIO and CEO. She will add real value on many fronts—regulatory, market structure, governance, and partnership best practices—to name a few. We look forward to her contributions."

It is expected that Ms. Bowen will be an important contributor as Neuberger Berman continues to expand its diversity efforts. She is currently part of the leadership team of Seneca Women, a global leadership platform that provides thought leadership, strategic advice and connection opportunities to both organizations and individuals. At Latham, Ms. Bowen was co-chair of the Diversity Committee (and the Diversity Hiring Subcommittee) and co-founder and head of Latham's Women Enriching Business Task Force.

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $333 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

