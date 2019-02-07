Neuralstem to Expand Pipeline as Part of Aggressive Growth Effort

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cell-based and small molecular therapeutic for central nervous system indications, today announced the initiation of a program to expand its current pipeline of therapeutic products.

The strategic move comes on the heels of the appointment of Kenneth C. Carter, Ph.D as Executive Chairman. Carter previously served as the CEO of various biopharmaceutical companies, including Avalon Pharmaceuticals and Neximmune.

"Neuralstem is focused on the continued development of its current technologies," said Carter. "However, we have engaged a network of trusted experts and advisors to assist us in evaluating new technologies. To date, this initiative has identified certain preclinical and clinical stage assets that we believe, if developed, could create significant value for shareholders while expanding and diversifying our product pipeline."

Currently, the company has two technologies in Phase II clinical trials - MSI-189, a small molecule for major depressive disorder (MDD) and NSI 566, a stem cell therapy for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

About Neuralstem

Based in Germantown, Maryland, Neuralstem is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for nervous system diseases of high unmet medical need. Neuralstem's diversified portfolio of product candidates includes its proprietary neural stem cell technology.

The Company has two clinical stage candidates:

NSI-566 is a neural stem cell therapy in clinical development for treatment of paralysis in stroke, for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and for chronic spinal cord injury (cSCI).



NSI-189 is a small molecule in clinical development for major depressive disorder (MDD) and in preclinical development for Angelman syndrome, irradiation-induced cognitive impairment, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, and stroke.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty of clinical trial results or regulatory approvals or clearances, need for future capital, dependence upon collaborators and maintenance of our intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in Neuralstem's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

