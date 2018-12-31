Neuren Pharmaceuticals : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Frca: Lim h Vips. Rwne #:10/NE Fri k 29 22:32 2011 Recipient Information To: ASX Company Announcement Com v: ASX Fax : 6f293470005 Sender Information

From: Lisa De Vargas

Compan :Lanstead

Email ress: Ilsad@lansteadcom (from 136.60.230.145) Phone #: 18017066562

Sent on: Friday, December 28 2018 at 5:30 PM EST

Please find attached a Form 605 from Lanstead Capital LP on behalf of itself and its affiliates in respect of Neuren Pharmacedcats.

Thle faxia, sent ia the FlicZeromm fax al,loa Please amd you re,ponse dreoly 10 lie sende" not lo Fsmaa fmlo 865030-1234 orphone 7074*6880 Spedly 02153 91. We all add you fax nu

FazZe,onom h a ziotolliwi,oe golo, 10, Iliuie md

b-- If thi,Imi"Im=*im,

0-aid poitlian,fooom or,ind lo lie block lat

1n

ALK,

Ilge 1, 1 10 ;4 Mn

Form 605

Corpor-m Act 2001

ld-«M.

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

IR.Con™V IVI<11*Sohorna

ACNIARX

LIMMElB 111 496 130

1. Datils of stibilaril holdi ¢l)

NiM Lansts-d C=pital L./.

ACNI REN 01*-4 L.01190.

The holdir ciaaed to be a Iltitillal holder on 27/12/2018

The prm,lous natioe I dvin to th, o,I,F,¥ on 27/12/2017

The pre ous notice wid,ted 20/12/2017

1 0,1,0- h fil,11/ hi ,"ts

P=tiolli ll ot . / .,h o h i n g . k i, or dhing. /7 the r*. h /. of, . r-v.nt ./.reet (2) of th, - 1. / ..11/1 holder or .n ..... 4... (3) .1 vot g - .R I . of theoompl,Wor aoherne. linoe the Oll,St al holder ilit roolvdto Ove a substartl hollonot ototheoompl,V or goherne seas fc/(mi:

[*@of chmge

Pe,Bon whose

Nat/e of ch ge (4)

17/01/2018

n./.2.ntle.INt chs ]ed Laniti//d

Con@Ideralon Ovin in roluon to o#pClage (8) =id

Pices votes

Mt t=

Capital L.P.

sali

Cm 183. 110

lecurRIes aITec Dd

Ordinary, 5,505

0.01.

23/01/2018

Ii=ne= 3/

20/01/2018 03/09/2018 11/12/2018

n m - ak

Lanitaad

022 mzht tradi -

181 ..6

Capital L. /.

Ordinary, 165,641

0.168

27/12/2018

Lanitaad Capital L.P. Lan/ti//0

male

181.445

ordinar!,

Capital L./.

Off .'irk.t tr-k - .-1.

A*1.400

2,140 Ordinary, 4,164,221

0.00.

4.06%

&0-,=h=ah

Th. pl.".7*ohn. blin.."0./..3) d,n...dbb...'*kh../, orhavaoh r"th. r=tu.of th.4---8/94(2.#hAA. =*I,-11,1 holdir h r,laeon to vothg int,reiti in mi compmy or,chirni n as foloA :

NuM md ACN ARSN (0 appioable)

N*111 d mooldon

The addre== crpersor imedhttde fom i, I, fol(,I:

Adk*em

c/o Cool.1 8.rvioos Limitid, Dishiood, ID Old Broad Stz.It,

ALL IMR.

London Ze)< 19:

A IJO

Ilge 1,6 7 0 .Rly Mn

Signature

LISA = vanms

*"04 C 19

s Ig n hiM

r-

dits

31/12/2018