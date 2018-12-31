Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neuren Pharmaceuticals : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 12:14am CET

Frca: Lim h Vips. Rwne #:10/NE Fri k 29 22:32 2011

Recipient Information

To:

ASX Company Announcement

Com

v: ASX

Fax

: 6f293470005

Sender Information

From: Lisa De Vargas

Compan :Lanstead

Email ress: Ilsad@lansteadcom (from 136.60.230.145) Phone #: 18017066562

Sent on: Friday, December 28 2018 at 5:30 PM EST

Please find attached a Form 605 from Lanstead Capital LP on behalf of itself and its affiliates in respect of Neuren Pharmacedcats.

Thle faxia, sent ia the FlicZeromm fax al,loa Please amd you re,ponse dreoly 10 lie sende" not lo Fsmaa fmlo 865030-1234 orphone 7074*6880 Spedly 02153 91. We all add you fax nu

FazZe,onom h a ziotolliwi,oe golo, 10, Iliuie md

b-- If thi,Imi"Im=*im,

0-aid poitlian,fooom or,ind lo lie block lat

1n

ALK,

Ilge 1, 1 10 ;4 Mn

Form 605

Corpor-m Act 2001

ld-«M.

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

IR.Con™V IVI<11*Sohorna

ACNIARX

LIMMElB 111 496 130

1. Datils of stibilaril holdi ¢l)

NiM Lansts-d C=pital L./.

ACNI REN 01*-4 L.01190.

The holdir ciaaed to be a Iltitillal holder on 27/12/2018

The prm,lous natioe I dvin to th, o,I,F,¥ on 27/12/2017

The pre ous notice wid,ted 20/12/2017

1 0,1,0- h fil,11/ hi ,"ts

P=tiolli ll ot . / .,h o h i n g . k i, or dhing. /7 the r*. h /. of, . r-v.nt ./.reet (2) of th, - 1. / ..11/1 holder or .n ..... 4... (3) .1 vot g - .R I . of theoompl,Wor aoherne. linoe the Oll,St al holder ilit roolvdto Ove a substartl hollonot ototheoompl,V or goherne seas fc/(mi:

[*@of chmge

Pe,Bon whose

Nat/e of ch ge (4)

17/01/2018

n./.2.ntle.INt chs ]ed Laniti//d

Con@Ideralon Ovin in roluon to o#pClage (8) =id

Pices votes

Mt t=

Capital L.P.

sali

Cm 183. 110

lecurRIes aITec Dd

Ordinary, 5,505

0.01.

23/01/2018

Ii=ne= 3/

20/01/2018 03/09/2018 11/12/2018

n m - ak

Lanitaad

022 mzht tradi -

181 ..6

Capital L. /.

Ordinary, 165,641

0.168

27/12/2018

Lanitaad Capital L.P. Lan/ti//0

male

181.445

ordinar!,

Capital L./.

Off .'irk.t tr-k - .-1.

A*1.400

2,140 Ordinary, 4,164,221

0.00.

4.06%

&0-,=h=ah

Th. pl.".7*ohn. blin.."0./..3) d,n...dbb...'*kh../, orhavaoh r"th. r=tu.of th.4---8/94(2.#hAA. =*I,-11,1 holdir h r,laeon to vothg int,reiti in mi compmy or,chirni n as foloA :

NuM md ACN ARSN (0 appioable)

N*111 d mooldon

The addre== crpersor imedhttde fom i, I, fol(,I:

Adk*em

c/o Cool.1 8.rvioos Limitid, Dishiood, ID Old Broad Stz.It,

ALL IMR.

London Ze)< 19:

A IJO

Ilge 1,6 7 0 .Rly Mn

Signature

LISA = vanms

*"04 C 19

s Ig n hiM

r-

dits

31/12/2018

Disclaimer

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2018 23:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:14aASL MARINE : > Proposed Issue Of Warrants To Noteholders And Shareholders
PU
01:09aLHN : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
01:00aTRIBUNE PUBLISHING : Origin of virus that hobbled newspapers still unclear
AQ
12:59aTONGFANG KONTAFARMA : Voluntary announcement possible change in shareholding of an indirect minority shareholder of the company
PU
12:59aIRC : Announcements and Notices - IRC Obtains ICBC Waivers for Debt Service Relief
PU
12:59aCHINA REINSURANCE : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT——COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF THE HANOVER INSUR...
PU
12:59aJINDALEE RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
12:44aMACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
12:43aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Defective bracket found on collapsed jet bridge at airport
AQ
12:34aZIJIN MINING : (H Share)Announcement in relation to Progress of Acquisition of Nevsun Resources Ltd. by All Cash Takeover
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Pogba is star man again
2MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT LTD : MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
3TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO : TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : Origin of virus that hobbled newspapers still unclear
4JOHN WOOD GROUP : JOHN WOOD : Pre-close trading update for the year ended to 31 December 2018
5JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED : JINDALEE RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.