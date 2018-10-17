Log in
Neuren Pharmaceuticals : and ACADIA hold Rett syndrome SAB meeting

10/17/2018 | 12:43am CEST

Neuren (NEU) - ASX Announcement

17 October 2018

Neuren Pharmaceuticals and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals hold Rett syndrome Scientific Advisory Board meeting

Melbourne, Australia, 17 October 2018: Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX: NEU) today reported that Neuren and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals recently convened a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) meeting to discuss trofinetide in Rett syndrome. Leading physicians who were investigators in the Phase 2 studies and Rettsyndrome.org participated in the meeting. The SAB achieved consensus on a number of key elements of the Phase 3 study, confirming that ACADIA and Neuren remain on track to start the study in the second half of 2019.

Neuren Executive Chairman Richard Treagus commented: "Our clinical expert advisors, along with Rettsyndrome.org, have once again provided extremely valuable inputs into the trofinetide development program. The preparations for the Phase 3 study are continuing and this most recent meeting underscored the tremendous value and importance of the Neuren and ACADIA partnership as we work towards our goal of making trofinetide available to Rett patients."

About Neuren

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (Neuren) is a biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies for neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders and brain injury. Neuren has completed Phase 2 development of trofinetide for Rett syndrome and has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in Fragile X syndrome. The programs in Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome have each been granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration and Orphan Drug designation in both the United States and the European Union. Neuren has granted an exclusive license to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the development and commercialization of trofinetide in North America, whilst retaining all rights to trofinetide outside North America. Neuren is also advancing the pre-clinical development of its second drug candidate NNZ-2591.

Contact:

Dr Richard Treagus, Executive Chairman: rtreagus@neurenpharma.com;+61 417 520 509

Forward-looking Statements

This ASX-announcement contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and important factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Neuren to be materially different from the statements in this announcement.

Disclaimer

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 22:42:01 UTC
