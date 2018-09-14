Neuro Alert Monitoring Services Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuro Alert Monitoring Services, a leading provider of Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM) services improving safety and patient outcome during brain, spine, vascular and ENT procedures has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its nationally recognized standards. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.



Karthik Seshan, Neuro Alert CEO said, “We focus on patient safety and quality care every day. Accreditation by the Joint Commission acknowledges the success of these efforts and validates our founder’s mission of patient-first healthcare. The accreditation process,” Seshan added, “is a rigorous one. It focuses on patient care and interaction with actual auditing in the operating room during surgical cases. But the process is much more wide-ranging, incorporating audits of company-wide procedures and knowledge in the areas of provision of care, clinical practices, performance measurements, leadership structure and responsibilities, operations management and safety culture.”

Established in 1975, The Joint Commission’s Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation Program serves 2,100 ambulatory care providers, with more than 8,500 sites of care, which, in turn, serve more than 83 million patient visits annually.

The Joint Commission Accreditation site survey took place over two days and included rigorous system tracers that followed the experience of patient care in real-time. The survey also evaluated the integration and coordination of administrative processes at the corporate offices that support and help to enable the high quality services delivered by Neuro Alert to its surgeon/facility clients and partners. “Neuro Alert received accreditation with zero deficiencies which is a credit to the entire organization and particularly Chief Clinical Officer, Christopher Pace, PhD, CNIM who has implemented Neuro Alert’s robust patient care programs and quality assessment and performance improvement activities, and Carly DeGasperis who spearheaded the accreditation project,” said Seshan.

“Joint Commission accreditation provides ambulatory care organizations with the processes contributing to improvements in a variety of areas from the enhancement of staff education to the demonstration of leading practices within the ambulatory setting,” said Michael Kulczycki, M.B.A., CAE, executive director, Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation Program, The Joint Commission. “We commend Neuro Alert and its staff for achieving this pinnacle demonstrating a commitment to patient safety and quality. Your passion, dedication and tenacity can ultimately improve patient care. Thank you for your commitment to patient safety and entrusting The Joint Commission to assist you.”

Joint Commission accreditation assures patients that they are receiving health care at the highest levels and confirms that clinicians who choose Neuro Alert are providing their patients with the greatest opportunity for successful outcomes.

About Neuro Alert

Neuro Alert is a world-leading IONM provider founded in 2006 by IONM pioneer, Dr. T.V. Seshan, with the mission to speak for patients when they cannot speak for themselves, ensuring their safety for a successful surgery. Now, in its second decade serving clinicians and patients, Neuro Alert blends its values of collaboration, innovation, and a learning-based leadership model to create the greatest opportunities for success so that, together, we build a healthier world. Additional Information on Neuro Alert’s Services is available at www.neuroalert.com .

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org .

Contact: Maria Saraceno

Manager, Strategic Projects

msaraceno@neuroalert.com

914-266-8718