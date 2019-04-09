Neurodevelopment of 2-Month-Old Infants Shows Effect of Maternal Stress

A study of 70 mothers and their infants suggests that the impact of
maternal stress on neurodevelopment is detectable by
electroencephalography (EEG) at 2 months of age. The team of
investigators, co-led by Pat
Levitt, PhD, of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and Charles A.
Nelson, PhD, of Boston Children’s Hospital, published their findings in JAMA
Pediatrics on April 8, 2019.
Early adverse childhood experiences have been shown to impact later
learning, behavior and physical health. The prenatal and early-infancy
periods are times of particular vulnerability when experiencing early
adversity because the brain and other organ systems are undergoing
dramatic changes as they mature.
“The ability to detect signs of neurodevelopmental delay at such a young
age could provide an opportunity to intervene early by minimizing
maternal stress and providing other factors to buffer the impact on the
infant,” said Pat Levitt, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and director of
the Saban
Research Institute and Simms/Mann Chair in Developmental
Neurogenetics at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
In partnership with AltaMed Community Health Pediatric clinic in Los
Angeles, and a community pediatric practice in Boston, mother and infant
pairs were enrolled in the study soon after giving birth. When their
infants were 2 months old, mothers filled out questionnaires to indicate
their emotional state, recent life events that may have been disruptive,
and overall maternal stress by the Perceived Stress Scale.
The goal of the study was to determine risk and resilience factors using
different measures of infant neural activity. One technology,
electroencephalography (EEG), recorded brain wave activity while the
infants viewed random scenes on a video screen. Waveforms on an EEG
recording can be categorized into different frequency bandwidths. Each
frequency indicates varying amounts of brain circuit activity. The
neural networks in infants tend to be simple since the cells and
connections are just being formed. As the baby develops, the circuits
become more mature and capable of greater information processing.
This increased neural development appears as activity in the gamma
frequency of the EEG. The investigators found that increased maternal
stress correlated with less gamma frequency activity, indicating delayed
development of the brain compared to infants of mothers that reported
low stress.
“This was a study of infants seeing their pediatrician for a regular
check-up,” said Levitt. “The stressed mothers and the non-stressed
mothers shared similar demographics, such as ethnicity, age and family
income, yet babies whose mothers reported to be stressed appeared to be
less neurologically developed.”
An important finding reported in the article was that higher maternal
education, such as high school graduation, may serve as a protective
factor to buffer against the stress effect. Babies whose mothers were
under stress but had completed high school or had some college
education, exhibited gamma activity indistinguishable from mothers who
did not report being stressed.
The initial report conducted at two months of age is part of an ongoing
longitudinal study in which the research team is performing measures on
the mother-infant pairs at 6, 9, 12, and 24 months of age. They are
currently analyzing the data to determine if the changes in brain
development are long lasting or if the infants may catch up over time.
Of note, nearly all of the families enrolled in Los Angeles
self-identified their ethnicity as Hispanic and indicated that this was
their first opportunity to participate in research. Surveys completed by
the mothers showed that this was a positive experience as it allowed
them regular interaction with the research team who provided information
about typical developmental milestones of their infant and how to access
local community resources that may provide additional support for both
parent and child.
Support for this study was provided to Dr. Levitt and Dr. Nelson by the
JPB Foundation-funded Research Network on Toxic Stress and Health
through the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University.
Additional contributors to the study include first author, Lara J.
Pierce, Emily Reilly, Viviane Valdes and Kathleen Conroy of Boston
Children’s Hospital; Alma Gharib, Lisa Schlueter and Suzanne Roberts of
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles; and Barbara Thompson of Michigan State
University. In Los Angeles, research staff members Sandra Figueroa and
Juan Ramirez have been instrumental in the success of recruiting
families and retaining them in the study.
About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Founded in 1901, Children's
Hospital Los Angeles is ranked the top children’s hospital in
California and sixth in the nation for clinical excellence with its
selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of
children’s hospitals. Clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty
members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation
dating from 1932. The hospital also leads the largest pediatric
residency training program at a freestanding children’s hospital of its
kind in the western United States. The Saban
Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles encompasses
basic, translational and clinical research conducted at CHLA. To learn
more, follow us on Facebook,
Instagram,
LinkedIn
and Twitter,
and visit our blog for families (CHLA.org/blog)
and our research blog (ResearCHLABlog.org).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409006025/en/