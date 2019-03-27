Neurology Live :® Launches “Advances in the Diagnosis and Management of Multiple Sclerosis”

NeurologyLive®,
a digital and print multimedia platform dedicated to providing health
care professionals treating neurological diseases with direct access to
expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology,
presents its most recent “Peer Exchange” panel discussion, “Advances in
the Diagnosis and Management of Multiple Sclerosis.” The video series
welcomes several physician experts in the field of multiple sclerosis
(MS) who provide an overview of the diagnosis of MS and currently
available treatment options, as well as the measures used to determine
outcomes and the future of the treatment of the disease.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005744/en/
“At the moment, there is no available cure for multiple sclerosis, but
treatment plans exist that can modify the course of the disease,” said
Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent
company of Neurology Live®. "This cutting-edge
video series will explore current treatment options and methods for
patients, the value of early treatment and how early identification is
related to preserving long-term function.”
This Neurology Live® “Peer Exchange” panel
features six distinguished experts: Fred Lublin, M.D., the
Saunders Family professor of neurology at the Icahn School of Medicine
at Mount Sinai and director of the Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center
for Multiple Sclerosis, as moderator; Patricia K. Coyle, M.D., professor
and vice chair of clinical affairs and director of the Multiple
Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center at Stony Brook University; Suhayl
S. Dhib-Jalbut, M.D., professor and chairman of neurology and
the Ruth Dunietz Kushner and Michael Jay Serwitz chair in
Multiple Sclerosis at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and New
Jersey Medical School; Thomas P. Leist, M.D., Ph.D.,
director of the Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Center at Thomas
Jefferson University; Clyde E. Markowitz, M.D., director of the
Multiple Sclerosis Center at the University of Pennsylvania and
associate professor of neurology at the Perelman School of Medicine; and James
M. Stankiewicz, M.D., clinical director of Partners Multiple
Sclerosis Center and assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical
School.
The first segment of this “Peer Exchange” series will focus on the
diagnosis of MS and include an in-depth discussion about the recent
revisions to the 2017 McDonald criteria. Panelists also will speak about
the physical signs and latest diagnostic practices and technologies that
can help physicians identify MS earlier.
For more information and to view the video series, click here.
About Neurology Live®
A digital and print multimedia platform for health care professionals
treating neurological diseases, Neurology Live®
delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insight
directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the
lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia and
Alzheimer disease, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders,
multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, sleep medicine and stroke.
The Neurology Live® platform offers an in-depth
look at hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding
mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand
for neurology expertise. The Neurology Live®
platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial
results, Food and Drug Administration approvals, practice-changing
research and expert insight. Neurology Live® is
part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc., health care
enterprise, which includes OncLive® and CURE®
magazine. For more information, visit http://www.mjhassoc.com.
