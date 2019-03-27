Neurology Live :® Launches “Advances in the Diagnosis and Management of Multiple Sclerosis”

The expert “Peer Exchange” panel focuses on the treatment, management and diagnosis of multiple sclerosis

NeurologyLive®, a digital and print multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals treating neurological diseases with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology, presents its most recent “Peer Exchange” panel discussion, “Advances in the Diagnosis and Management of Multiple Sclerosis.” The video series welcomes several physician experts in the field of multiple sclerosis (MS) who provide an overview of the diagnosis of MS and currently available treatment options, as well as the measures used to determine outcomes and the future of the treatment of the disease.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005744/en/

“At the moment, there is no available cure for multiple sclerosis, but treatment plans exist that can modify the course of the disease,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of Neurology Live®. "This cutting-edge video series will explore current treatment options and methods for patients, the value of early treatment and how early identification is related to preserving long-term function.”

This Neurology Live® “Peer Exchange” panel features six distinguished experts: Fred Lublin, M.D., the Saunders Family professor of neurology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and director of the Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis, as moderator; Patricia K. Coyle, M.D., professor and vice chair of clinical affairs and director of the Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center at Stony Brook University; Suhayl S. Dhib-Jalbut, M.D., professor and chairman of neurology and the Ruth Dunietz Kushner and Michael Jay Serwitz chair in Multiple Sclerosis at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and New Jersey Medical School; Thomas P. Leist, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Center at Thomas Jefferson University; Clyde E. Markowitz, M.D., director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center at the University of Pennsylvania and associate professor of neurology at the Perelman School of Medicine; and James M. Stankiewicz, M.D., clinical director of Partners Multiple Sclerosis Center and assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School.

The first segment of this “Peer Exchange” series will focus on the diagnosis of MS and include an in-depth discussion about the recent revisions to the 2017 McDonald criteria. Panelists also will speak about the physical signs and latest diagnostic practices and technologies that can help physicians identify MS earlier.

For more information and to view the video series, click here.

About Neurology Live®

A digital and print multimedia platform for health care professionals treating neurological diseases, Neurology Live® delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insight directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer disease, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, sleep medicine and stroke. The Neurology Live® platform offers an in-depth look at hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise. The Neurology Live® platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, Food and Drug Administration approvals, practice-changing research and expert insight. Neurology Live® is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc., health care enterprise, which includes OncLive® and CURE® magazine. For more information, visit http://www.mjhassoc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005744/en/