NeurologyLive :® Adds Cure SMA to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

05/19/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

NeurologyLive®, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals who treat neurological diseases with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology, announces that Cure SMA is now part of its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program. Cure SMA is the leading national organization dedicated to finding effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure for spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA.

“Cure SMA does amazing work driving research and supporting the SMA community,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of NeurologyLive®. “We are so happy to begin working with them and to support the fight to find a cure for SMA.”

Cure SMA is striving to create a world without SMA, one of the leading genetic causes of death for infants. Since 1984, Cure SMA has directed and funded over $80M in comprehensive research that shapes the scientific community’s understanding of SMA, leads to breakthroughs in treatment and care, and provides individuals and families the support they need today. By communicating openly and honestly, giving clear and accurate information, and providing essential support services—such as care packages, equipment to support function, and opportunities to share and learn through the Annual SMA Conference and Summits of Strength—the organization aims to support the SMA community and make sure no individual faces the disease alone.

“The introduction of effective treatments and clinical care protocols means that people of all ages with SMA are achieving better outcomes related to survival, mobility, and independence,” said Kenneth Hobby, President of Cure SMA. “As the future of SMA changes, we will rely on partnerships like these to ensure healthcare professionals have the latest information they need to make decisions about treatment and care for their patients living with SMA.”

The NeurologyLive® SAP program is building a community of health plans, advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions. The program’s goal is to foster collaboration, provide an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of healthcare providers, patients, and their families, and improve patient care. As part of this joint effort, NeurologyLive® and Cure SMA will share exclusive content with each other and work together to support the SMA community.

For more information about the NeurologyLive® SAP program, click here.

For more information about the Cure SMA, click here.

About NeurologyLive®

A multimedia platform for health care professionals treating neurological diseases, NeurologyLive® delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insights directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer disease, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, sleep disorders and stroke. The NeurologyLive®platform offers an in-depth look at the hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise. The NeurologyLive® platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, Food and Drug Administration approvals, practice-changing research and expert insights. NeurologyLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Cure SMA

Cure SMA is dedicated to the treatment and cure of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)—a disease that takes away a person’s ability to walk, eat, or breathe. Since 1984, Cure SMA has grown to be the largest network of individuals, families, clinicians, and research scientists working together to advance SMA research and care, support affected individuals/caregivers, and educate public and professional communities about SMA. We are currently on the verge of breakthroughs that will strengthen bodies, extend life, and lead to a cure. For more information on resources and programs, visit www.cureSMA.org.


© Business Wire 2020
