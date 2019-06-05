Log in
NeurologyLive :™ Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program with Cleveland Clinic

06/05/2019 | 03:22pm EDT

The medical center strives to provide better care of sick patients, investigation of their problems and further education of those who serve

NeurologyLive™, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals treating neurological diseases with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology, announces the addition of Cleveland Clinic to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“Cleveland Clinic is one of the premiere hospitals in the nation and has pioneered medicine with several medical breakthroughs,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates Inc., parent company of NeurologyLive™. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Cleveland Clinic and look forward working together to improve healthcare quality, value and patient care.”

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Founded in 1921 by Dr. George W. Crile, it is known as one of the largest and most respected hospitals in the country. Today, with 66,000 employees worldwide and more than 4,200 salaried physicians and researchers in 140 medical specialties and subspecialties, Cleveland Clinic is an integrated health care delivery system linked by health information technology, shared protocols and critical care transport.

The SAP program is designed to facilitate an open exchange of information among trusted peers, with the goal of improving patient care. Through this partnership, Cleveland Clinic will be able to share valuable content through NeurologyLive™, where readers have access to unprecedented content including clinical research, interviews and articles.

For more information about the NeurologyLive™ SAP program, click here. For more information about Cleveland Clinic, click here.

About NeurologyLive™

A multimedia platform for health care professionals treating neurological diseases, NeurologyLive™ delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insight directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer disease, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, sleep medicine, and stroke. The NeurologyLive™ platform offers an in-depth look at the hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise. The NeurologyLive™ platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, Food and Drug Administration approvals, practice-changing research and expert insight. NeurologyLive™ is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates Inc. family of businesses, which includes OncLive® and CURE® magazine. For more information, visit http://www.mjhassoc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
