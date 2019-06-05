NeurologyLive :™ Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program with Cleveland Clinic

NeurologyLive™, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing
health care professionals treating neurological diseases with direct
access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in
neurology, announces the addition of Cleveland Clinic to its Strategic
Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.
“Cleveland Clinic is one of the premiere hospitals in the nation and has
pioneered medicine with several medical breakthroughs,” said Michael J.
Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates Inc., parent company of
NeurologyLive™. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Cleveland Clinic
and look forward working together to improve healthcare quality, value
and patient care.”
Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center
that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education.
Founded in 1921 by Dr. George W. Crile, it is known as one of the
largest and most respected hospitals in the country. Today, with 66,000
employees worldwide and more than 4,200 salaried physicians and
researchers in 140 medical specialties and subspecialties, Cleveland
Clinic is an integrated health care delivery system linked by health
information technology, shared protocols and critical care transport.
The SAP program is designed to facilitate an open exchange of
information among trusted peers, with the goal of improving patient
care. Through this partnership, Cleveland Clinic will be able to share
valuable content through NeurologyLive™, where readers have
access to unprecedented content including clinical research, interviews
and articles.
For more information about the NeurologyLive™ SAP program, click here.
For more information about Cleveland Clinic, click here.
