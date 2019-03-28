Log in
Neuromation Exhibiting at AI Expo Tokyo 2019

03/28/2019

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuromation, the leading Synthetic Data company for building smarter computer vision applications, today announced it will be exhibiting at AI Expo Tokyo. The company will be at Booth #10-5 and will welcome customer Panasonic Digital Communications (PDC) at its booth in the Exhibition Hall.

In today’s explosive era of AI Transformation, organizations are attempting to master an influx of data. It’s becoming evident that many companies will be disrupted if they don’t adapt to Artificial Intelligence (AI). Just within the last four years, the number of companies implementing AI technologies has grown by 270 percent. But successful AI needs three core capabilities: talent, the latest models and techniques, and high-quality training data. Today, there is a widespread lack of high-quality training data to power AI applications. Synthetic Data is digitally created training data that enhances and substitutes real world data for building smarter AI applications. Neuromation enables the creation of vast, perfectly labeled Synthetic Data sets to enhance model performance and drive new model capabilities.

Panasonic Digital Communications (PDC), a Neuromation customer, will also be at the company’s booth at the Expo. PDC drives over 30,000 screens worldwide for some of the world’s most recognizable global brands like CITIBANK, Japan Railway, and Tokyo “Skytree.” As PDC displays become more interactive, PDC engaged Neuromation to develop innovative solutions to improve consumer engagement in retail environments via the integration of computer vision AI with their interactive displays. In collaboration with Neuromation, PDC is developing their AI roadmap focused on creating a next-generation retail consumer experience through facial recognition, object recognition, gaze estimation and interactive display technologies. The initial project has been successfully demoed to wide acclaim at Japan’s premier shopping center exhibition “SC Business Fair 2019” in front of over 55,000 attendees.

“We’re enthusiastic and excited to experience AI Expo Tokyo 2019 first-hand as an exhibitor,” said Yashar Behzadi, CEO of Neuromation. “Japan is one of the most established regions for AI accomplishments and is consistently on the cusp of global innovation and trend-setting. We’re humbled to be a part of the local AI community and look forward to making meaningful connections at the Expo.”

AI Expo Tokyo 2019 Details

  • Where: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan; Booth # 10-5
  • When: April 3-5, 2019

About Neuromation
Neuromation is the leading platform that lets you build smarter computer vision applications using synthetic data. Based in San Francisco and founded in 2017, the company’s mission is to empower more companies around the world to build smarter AI applications using computer vision and synthetic data. To learn more, visit Neuromation.io.

Media Contact:
Sophia Xepoleas
E: neuromation@merrittgrp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
HOT NEWS
