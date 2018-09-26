Neurotrope to Present Additional Phase 2 Data at the 11th Edition of Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD2018)

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, today announced that updated data on its lead compound, bryostatin, will be presented during the 11th Edition of Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease to be held in Barcelona, Spain from October 24th - 27th, 2018.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Evidence of Sustained Low Dose Bryostatin Efficacy for

Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease: Consistency of Multiple

Evaluation Analyses Presentation Theme: Clinical trials: Results Date/Time: Wednesday, October 24th, 2018: 1:00 – 4:00 PM Location: Palau de Catalunya Conference Center Abstract Code: LBP14

"Leveraging decades of work on the PKC pathway at NIH and other leading institutions, bryostatin uses a novel mechanism of action to generate new, mature synaptic connections and prevent neuronal death in Alzheimer's disease models," said Dr. Daniel Alkon, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Neurotrope. "We are highly encouraged by the translation of this work to the clinic, with results from our Phase 2 study in Alzheimer's disease showing promising early signals of clinical improvement in moderate to severe AD patients, a population largely neglected in drug development. We look forward to presenting these new data at CTAD and to expanding on our understanding of bryostatin in this difficult to treat population through our ongoing Phase 2 study in AD."

About Neurotrope



Neurotrope is at the forefront of developing a new approach to combating AD and other neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's world-class science offers the potential to realize a paradigm shift to overcome one of today's most challenging clinical problems — finding a way to slow or even prevent the progression of AD.

In addition to the Company's Phase 2 trial of Bryostatin-1 in advanced AD, Neurotrope has also conducted preclinical studies of Bryostatin-1 as a potential treatment for Stroke, Traumatic Brain Injury, and Fragile X Syndrome, and Niemann-Pick Type C disease — rare genetic diseases for which only symptomatic treatments are currently available. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Neurotrope for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs.

Please visit www.neurotrope.com for further information.

