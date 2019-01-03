Neustar Completes Acquisition of Leading Caller Authentication and Fraud Solution Provider TRUSTID

Combination Creates Powerful Capability to Combat Consumer Fraud

Neustar®, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced it has completed the acquisition of TRUSTID, the leading provider of caller authentication and fraud prevention systems for contact centers.

Neustar has begun integrating its mission-critical call-centric fraud, risk, & compliance solutions with TRUSTID’s inbound call engagement capabilities to deliver the most comprehensive caller authentication solutions available in the market today.

“We are delighted to welcome TRUSTID customers, partners and employees to the Neustar team,” said Neustar VP and GM of Risk Solutions Robert McKay. “The combination of the two companies is a major win for customers. Neustar’s powerful identity data joined with TRUSTID’s market-leading authentication system will drive even greater efficiency within call centers by increasing the precision for risk stratification of non-authenticated inbound calls. Further, our joint workforce brings together two very talented teams with new and complementary skills and experiences.”

Effective immediately, TRUSTID CEO Pat Cox will become a Neustar Vice President and the TRUSTID team will be part of Neustar’s Risk Solutions team.

“The combination of TRUSTID and Neustar creates a powerful capability to combat consumer fraud,” said Cox. “There has been a big shift into account takeovers as the preferred tactic for criminals with most takeovers starting in call centers. Integrating TRUSTID’s authentication solutions, which protect accounts by confirming that customers are calling from their own phones, with Neustar solutions such as AccountLink, will deliver an unbeatable combination for clients preventing account takeovers while increasing the number of protected customers.”

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving the connected world forward with responsible identity resolution. As a company built on a foundation of Privacy by Design, Neustar is depended upon by the world’s largest corporations to help grow, guard and guide their businesses with the most complete understanding of how to connect people, places and things. Neustar’s unique, accurate and real-time identity system, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions, empowers critical decisions across our clients’ enterprise needs. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar.

