Neustar Completes Acquisition of Leading Caller Authentication and Fraud Solution Provider TRUSTID

Neustar®,
Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services,
today announced it has completed the acquisition of TRUSTID,
the leading provider of caller authentication and fraud prevention
systems for contact centers.
Neustar has begun integrating its mission-critical call-centric fraud,
risk, & compliance solutions with TRUSTID’s inbound call engagement
capabilities to deliver the most comprehensive caller authentication
solutions available in the market today.
“We are delighted to welcome TRUSTID customers, partners and employees
to the Neustar team,” said Neustar VP and GM of Risk Solutions Robert
McKay. “The combination of the two companies is a major win for
customers. Neustar’s powerful identity data joined with TRUSTID’s
market-leading authentication system will drive even greater efficiency
within call centers by increasing the precision for risk stratification
of non-authenticated inbound calls. Further, our joint workforce brings
together two very talented teams with new and complementary skills and
experiences.”
Effective immediately, TRUSTID CEO Pat Cox will become a Neustar Vice
President and the TRUSTID team will be part of Neustar’s Risk Solutions
team.
“The combination of TRUSTID and Neustar creates a powerful capability to
combat consumer fraud,” said Cox. “There has been a big shift into
account takeovers as the preferred tactic for criminals with most
takeovers starting in call centers. Integrating TRUSTID’s authentication
solutions, which protect accounts by confirming that customers are
calling from their own phones, with Neustar solutions such as AccountLink,
will deliver an unbeatable combination for clients preventing account
takeovers while increasing the number of protected customers.”
