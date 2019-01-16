Neustar Expands Indian Registry Capabilities with New Appointment

Neustar Data Infotech (India) Private Limited, the India based subsidiary of Neustar®, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced the appointment of Nitin Wali to support its leading Registry Solutions business in India.

Mr. Wali joins the team as Regional Director, Technical Services, bolstering Neustar’s capabilities in India, where it will soon take over backend technical operations for the Indian .IN country code Top-Level Domain (ccTLD). Mr. Wali will bring his experience and expertise in digital transformation to this project and Neustar’s wider Indian business.

Passionate about creating a meaningful impact on businesses through technology, Mr. Wali’s experience includes over two decades in the technology industry working with leaders like Oracle®, IBM®, Intel® and Verisign®.

Nicolai Bezsonoff, Vice President and General Manager, Registry Solutions at Neustar, said Mr. Wali’s appointment would strengthen Neustar’s Registry business in India as he takes a leading role in the new .IN domain Registry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nitin to the Neustar team,” said Mr. Bezsonoff. “He brings a wealth of expertise that will be invaluable as Neustar grows its presence in India, and we’re excited to see his strategic and result-oriented mindset support a new age of success for the .IN domain namespace, cementing its place in India’s digital legacy.”

In addition to his extensive resume, Mr. Wali is embedded in the Indian business and technology community. He is an advisory board member of the India SMB forum, India’s largest small and medium-sized business (SMB) movement, which provides a voice to and recognizes innovative, globally competitive SMBs in India. Mr. Wali advises start-ups as a mentor for IvyCamp and helps foster innovation in schools and colleges as a mentor for the Atal Innovation Mission.

Mr. Wali will commence his position with Neustar in mid-January 2019, ahead of the .IN Registry technology transition, expected to take place at the end of February.

