Neustar Expands Indian Registry Capabilities with New Appointment

Neustar Data Infotech (India) Private Limited, the India based
subsidiary of Neustar®,
Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services,
today announced the appointment of Nitin Wali to support its leading
Registry Solutions business in India.
Mr. Wali joins the team as Regional Director, Technical Services,
bolstering Neustar’s capabilities in India, where it will soon take over
backend technical operations for the Indian .IN country code Top-Level
Domain (ccTLD). Mr. Wali will bring his experience and expertise in
digital transformation to this project and Neustar’s wider Indian
business.
Passionate about creating a meaningful impact on businesses through
technology, Mr. Wali’s experience includes over two decades in the
technology industry working with leaders like Oracle®, IBM®, Intel® and
Verisign®.
Nicolai Bezsonoff, Vice President and General Manager, Registry
Solutions at Neustar, said Mr. Wali’s appointment would strengthen
Neustar’s Registry business in India as he takes a leading role in the
new .IN domain Registry.
“We are thrilled to welcome Nitin to the Neustar team,” said Mr.
Bezsonoff. “He brings a wealth of expertise that will be invaluable as
Neustar grows its presence in India, and we’re excited to see his
strategic and result-oriented mindset support a new age of success for
the .IN domain namespace, cementing its place in India’s digital legacy.”
In addition to his extensive resume, Mr. Wali is embedded in the Indian
business and technology community. He is an advisory board member of the
India SMB forum, India’s largest small and medium-sized business (SMB)
movement, which provides a voice to and recognizes innovative, globally
competitive SMBs in India. Mr. Wali advises start-ups as a mentor for
IvyCamp and helps foster innovation in schools and colleges as a mentor
for the Atal Innovation Mission.
Mr. Wali will commence his position with Neustar in mid-January 2019,
ahead of the .IN Registry technology transition, expected to take place
at the end of February.
About Neustar
Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving
the connected world forward with responsible identity resolution.
Neustar Data Infotech (India) Private Limited is a subsidiary of
Neustar, Inc. in India. As a company built on a foundation of Privacy by
Design, Neustar is depended upon by the world’s largest corporations to
help grow, guard and guide their businesses with the most complete
understanding of how to connect people, places and things. Neustar’s
unique, accurate and real-time identity system, continuously
corroborated through billions of transactions, empowers critical
decisions across our clients’ enterprise needs. More information is
available at https://www.home.neustar.
