Neustar Sells Its Registry Business to GoDaddy

04/06/2020 | 06:32pm EDT

Neustar®, Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to sell its Registry business. The closing of the transaction is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

In addition to providing its Registry business with new avenues for growth and scale, the sale to GoDaddy enables Neustar to better execute on its mission of enabling trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most through products and services powered by its proprietary OneID platform. Leveraging the identity intelligence of OneID, Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, and Security. OneID drives solutions designed to help customers address their most critical business challenges, from optimizing marketing spend effectiveness, to mitigating fraud and risk, establishing trusted communications, and protecting against cyber security threats.

“I am confident today’s announcement is in the best interest of our Registry team, the rest of our employees, our customers, and our investors. This transaction enables Neustar to focus on our Marketing, Risk, Communications, and Security businesses while enabling our Registry business to continue as a leader in the space with a strategic partner who can help accelerate growth,” said Neustar President and Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Gottdiener.

William Blair & Company acted as financial advisor to Neustar, and Kirkland & Ellis as its legal advisor.

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, Security and Registry that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: https://www.home.neustar.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group