Neustar and the ANA Name Finalists for the 2018 Genius Awards in Advanced Marketing Analytics

Diageo, Frontline Education, Turner, Fossil Group, GlaxoSmithKline, PTC, Cisco Systems, Walmart, Nationwide, Scotts and Southwest Airlines Honored for Marketing Analytics Achievements

Neustar, Inc., the leading trusted, neutral provider of unified marketing intelligence, in conjunction with the ANA (Association of National Advertisers), today announced the finalists for The ANA Genius Awards, recognizing the most innovative and powerful work in advanced marketing analytics. The Genius Awards, now in their sixth year, distinguish the most progressive marketing organizations for their innovation and creativity in analytics. The finalists, representing the savviest use of marketing analytics, are honored in four award categories:

Data and Analytics Adoption: Diageo, Frontline Education and Turner have been recognized for outstanding achievement in the organizational adoption of data and analytics to boost business outcomes.

and have been recognized for outstanding achievement in the organizational adoption of data and analytics to boost business outcomes. Data and Analytics Growth: Fossil Group, GlaxoSmithKline and PTC are finalists for outstanding achievement in business growth driven by the specific and demonstrable impact of marketing data and analytics.

and are finalists for outstanding achievement in business growth driven by the specific and demonstrable impact of marketing data and analytics. Data and Analytics Innovation: Cisco Systems, Frontline Education and Walmart are finalists for the use of a progressive, analytics-based approach to solve a business challenge or seize an opportunity.

and are finalists for the use of a progressive, analytics-based approach to solve a business challenge or seize an opportunity. Data and Analytics Storytelling: Nationwide, Scotts and Southwest Airlines are recognized for outstanding achievement in the use of data to tell enlightening, visual stories that support business goals and/or open up new opportunities.

“We consistently see that brands with advanced data and analytics capabilities are vastly more adept at configuring their marketing mix to improve their business outcomes,” said Bob Liodice, CEO, ANA. “This year’s Genius Award finalists represent the best and the brightest in this growing field, and the ANA is proud to join Neustar in honoring them.”

“We’ve seen time and time again that businesses that are winning in the marketplace – growing their brands, revenues and share prices – are dedicated to understanding the impact of their marketing,” said Julie Fleischer, Vice President, Marketing Solutions, Neustar. They don’t just use marketing measurement tools and technologies, they build a true culture of analytics. I’m thrilled to see that these high performing marketers are more data-driven and effective in the way they measure and manage marketing performance. They are raising the bar for all of us.”

The Genius Awards winners will be announced at the ANA Masters of Marketing conference, October 24-27 in Orlando, Florida. Winners receive prominent industry and media recognition as analytics leaders and share a $100,000 prize pool for a charity of their choice.

To learn more about the ANA Genius Awards or to find out more about the finalists, go to GeniusAwards.com.

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving the connected world forward with responsible identity resolution. As a company built on a foundation of Privacy by Design, Neustar is depended upon by the world’s largest corporations to help grow, guard and guide their businesses with the most complete understanding of how to connect people, places and things. Neustar’s unique, accurate and real-time identity system, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions, empowers critical decisions across our clients’ enterprise needs. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar.

About The ANA

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) makes a difference for individuals, brands, and the industry by driving growth, advancing the interests of marketers and promoting and protecting the well-being of the marketing community. Founded in 1910, the ANA provides leadership that advances marketing excellence and shapes the future of the industry. The ANA’s membership includes nearly 2,000 companies with 25,000 brands that engage almost 150,000 industry professionals and collectively spend or support more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually. The membership is comprised of more than 1,100 client-side marketers and more than 800 marketing service provider members, which include leading marketing data science and technology suppliers, ad agencies, law firms, consultants, and vendors. Further enriching the ecosystem is the work of the nonprofit ANA Educational Foundation (AEF), which has the mission of enhancing the understanding of advertising and marketing within the academic and marketing communities.

