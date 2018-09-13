Neustar and the ANA Name Finalists for the 2018 Genius Awards in Advanced Marketing Analytics

Neustar,
Inc., the leading trusted, neutral provider of unified marketing
intelligence, in conjunction with the ANA
(Association of National Advertisers), today announced the finalists
for The
ANA Genius Awards, recognizing the most innovative and powerful work
in advanced marketing analytics. The Genius Awards, now in their sixth
year, distinguish the most progressive marketing organizations for their
innovation and creativity in analytics. The finalists, representing the
savviest use of marketing analytics, are honored in four award
categories:
-
Data and Analytics Adoption: Diageo, Frontline Education and
Turner have been recognized for outstanding achievement in the
organizational adoption of data and analytics to boost business
outcomes.
-
Data and Analytics Growth: Fossil Group, GlaxoSmithKline and
PTC are finalists for outstanding achievement in business growth
driven by the specific and demonstrable impact of marketing data and
analytics.
-
Data and Analytics Innovation: Cisco Systems, Frontline Education and
Walmart are finalists for the use of a progressive,
analytics-based approach to solve a business challenge or seize an
opportunity.
-
Data and Analytics Storytelling: Nationwide, Scotts and Southwest
Airlines are recognized for outstanding achievement in the use of
data to tell enlightening, visual stories that support business goals
and/or open up new opportunities.
“We consistently see that brands with advanced data and analytics
capabilities are vastly more adept at configuring their marketing mix to
improve their business outcomes,” said Bob Liodice, CEO, ANA. “This
year’s Genius Award finalists represent the best and the brightest in
this growing field, and the ANA is proud to join Neustar in honoring
them.”
“We’ve seen time and time again that businesses that are winning in the
marketplace – growing their brands, revenues and share prices – are
dedicated to understanding the impact of their marketing,” said Julie
Fleischer, Vice President, Marketing Solutions, Neustar. They don’t just
use marketing measurement tools and technologies, they build a true
culture of analytics. I’m thrilled to see that these high performing
marketers are more data-driven and effective in the way they measure and
manage marketing performance. They are raising the bar for all of us.”
The Genius Awards winners will be announced at the ANA
Masters of Marketing conference, October 24-27 in Orlando, Florida.
Winners receive prominent industry and media recognition as analytics
leaders and share a $100,000 prize pool for a charity of their choice.
To learn more about the ANA Genius Awards or to find out more about the
finalists, go to GeniusAwards.com.
About Neustar
Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving
the connected world forward with responsible identity resolution. As a
company built on a foundation of Privacy by Design, Neustar is depended
upon by the world’s largest corporations to help grow, guard and guide
their businesses with the most complete understanding of how to connect
people, places and things. Neustar’s unique, accurate and real-time
identity system, continuously corroborated through billions of
transactions, empowers critical decisions across our clients’ enterprise
needs. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar.
About The ANA
The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) makes a difference for
individuals, brands, and the industry by driving growth, advancing the
interests of marketers and promoting and protecting the well-being of
the marketing community. Founded in 1910, the ANA provides leadership
that advances marketing excellence and shapes the future of the
industry. The ANA’s membership includes nearly 2,000 companies with
25,000 brands that engage almost 150,000 industry professionals and
collectively spend or support more than $400 billion in marketing and
advertising annually. The membership is comprised of more than 1,100
client-side marketers and more than 800 marketing service provider
members, which include leading marketing data science and technology
suppliers, ad agencies, law firms, consultants, and vendors. Further
enriching the ecosystem is the work of the nonprofit ANA Educational
Foundation (AEF), which has the mission of enhancing the understanding
of advertising and marketing within the academic and marketing
communities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005193/en/