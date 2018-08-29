Log in
Nevelex Labs : Announces Security Flow Beta Program

08/29/2018 | 05:26pm CEST

Nevelex Labs is announcing the beta release of its Security Flow product, an automation and orchestration tool for the corporate security space. Security Flow helps companies integrate their diverse security tools, enabling them to harness the full value of each product with ease, saving significant time and money.

Why Use Security Flow?

Security Flow provides the capability to automate the time-consuming actions security analysts do each day, allowing teams to tackle high-value security work.

Historically, a security team spends a significant amount of time manually dealing with email phishing attempts. A security analyst would perform steps to gather threat intelligence, determine the severity of the issue, block the appropriate domains, and clean up emails and affected machines. After automating with Security Flow, these tasks will take minutes and limit user error. By automating common tasks, the window of vulnerability is decreased, responses are repeatable, and actions are tracked. This is just one of the countless ways Security Flow can help a company utilize the full value of their security portfolio.

Security Flow Beta Program

We are seeking beta users to provide us feedback on usage and features. Security Flow is available now.

Why become a beta tester?

  • Start using Security Flow right now
  • Direct feedback loop to the development team to help improve product
  • The opportunity to add functionality that will support your products and requirements
  • Use a free evaluation version of the product

Learn more about Security Flow at https://www.nevelexlabs.com/.

About Nevelex Labs, LLC

Nevelex Labs is the product company to Nevelex Corporation. Nevelex Corporation has been engineering custom networking solutions since 2002. Security Flow is the first product released for the Nevelex Labs company. Custom integration services are available to help install and adapt Security Flow to any network infrastructure.

#securityflow
#nevelexlabs


© Business Wire 2018
