Neveo Mosser and Mosser Companies Hire New Senior Talent

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the purview of CEO Neveo Mosser, Mosser Companies is proud to announce the addition of four new senior members of the platform's leadership team across investment management, asset management and operations verticals. These key additions complement the Mosser philosophy and will help position the firm to continue to expand into new markets, while continuing to develop existing ones.

Neveo Mosser was effusive with praise for the new hires. "Success in business is all about putting the right team together," said Mosser. "As time progresses and people move on, we have been continually able to identify exceptional talent to bring a diverse set of expertise to the Mosser family. With Jack, Bill, Jason and Elton newly on board, Mosser's leadership team is now fully in place." Jim Farris, Co-Founder, added "In these increasingly volatile equity markets, top talent are worth their weight in gold, and that's just what we've got with these new team members."

-Jack Melkonian, CFO

Joining Neveo Mosser in the executive suite will be Mosser Companies' new Chief Financial Officer: Jack Melkonian. Formerly of Stockbridge Capital Group, Jack will focus on steering Mosser's financial operations including asset management. For ten years at Stockbridge, Jack helped to build and lead portfolio management teams overseeing $4.7 billion in assets, as well as underwriting and structuring debt and equity transactions, investor relations, and asset management.

-Bill Goldman, VP Investments

Mosser's newest VP of Investments, Bill Goldman, will oversee acquisitions and asset management in Mosser Companies' Northern California-based operations. Bill comes to Mosser from Starwood Capital Group, where he worked in the debt underwriting group and prior to that from BlackRock Inc., where he worked in portfolio management. Bill's experience in managing vital capital streams and identifying new opportunities for growth will make for a smooth transition to the Mosser ranks.

-Jason Villarreal, VP Multifamily Operations

Jason Villarreal, Mosser Companies' new VP of Multifamily Operations, brings years of experience in the real estate space, most notably in the San Francisco Bay and Los Angeles markets having worked at firms such as Prometheus Real Estate Group and Anton Development Company. His asset management, operations, and auditing expertise will certainly prove valuable as Mosser continues to strengthen and scale its platform.

-Elton Lee, VP Asset Management

Incoming VP of Asset Management Elton Lee comes to Mosser from Prometheus Real Estate Group (where he worked alongside new Mosser Multifamily Operations VP Jason Villarreal), having held previous roles at Morgan Stanley on the real estate investment team and at Prudential Real Estate. An engineer by trade, Elton made the switch from civil engineering to asset management over a decade ago, and his knowledge of building systems has informed his management practices throughout the years.

In business for five decades with over 400 employees, the San Francisco-based Mosser Companies is a family-owned operator of multifamily properties in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles. A vertically integrated operator and investment manager, Mosser is thoroughly committed to improving the landscape in the neighborhoods they invest in. Through restoration of historical properties with a strong focus on community impact, Mosser brings expertise and diligence to make these areas a welcome place for all.

