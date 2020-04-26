Log in
Never asked for a report, Inquiry being initiated: CBDT

04/26/2020 | 11:28am EDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said today that there is some report circulating on social media regarding suggestions by a few IRS officers on tackling COVID-19 situation.

It is unequivocally stated that CBDT never asked IRS Association or these officers to prepare such a report. No permission was sought by the officers before going public with their personal views and suggestions on official matters, which is a violation of extant Conduct Rules. Necessary inquiry is being initiated in this matter.

It is reiterated that the impugned report does not reflect the official views of CBDT/Ministry of Finance in any manner.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 26 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2020 15:27:05 UTC
