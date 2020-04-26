Never asked for a report, Inquiry being initiated: CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said today that there is some report circulating on social media regarding suggestions by a few IRS officers on tackling COVID-19 situation.

It is unequivocally stated that CBDT never asked IRS Association or these officers to prepare such a report. No permission was sought by the officers before going public with their personal views and suggestions on official matters, which is a violation of extant Conduct Rules. Necessary inquiry is being initiated in this matter.

It is reiterated that the impugned report does not reflect the official views of CBDT/Ministry of Finance in any manner.

****

RM/KMN