NeverBounce announces Sync, email verification on auto-pilot

12/04/2019 | 02:02pm EST

CLEVELAND, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeverBounce, the industry leading email verification and list cleaning service and a ZoomInfo partner, today announced the release of Sync, the first completely automated email verification tool. With Sync, users can easily connect with their email provider or CRM for daily list cleaning, keeping their email data valid around the clock.

Sync runs NeverBounce’s fully comprehensive verification process on a daily basis. With a simple one-time set up, Sync connects with a users’ email provider or CRM to ensure that email data is always clean and ready for sending. Once a user connects the service of their choice, daily automated cleaning is as easy as selecting the appropriate contact list. The Sync integration is initially available to connect with 16 ESPs and CRMs, including HubSpot, MailChimp, and Marketo, with many additional integrations on the way.

“On average, 2.5% of the emails we see go bad every month,” said Brad Owen, CEO and Founder of NeverBounce. “That may sound like an insignificant amount of invalid contacts, but without dedicated cleaning, sending emails to those addresses can harm your sender reputation in as little as one month. With Sync, we automate the verification process, ensuring you avoid the possibility of sending to bad data at a cost that’s cheaper than one-off verification. You’ll save more than just peace of mind, having confidence that your data is deliverable every time you press send.”

Sync allows users to unlock the power of automation with the industry’s most reliable verification technology, offering the same speed and accuracy that they’ve come to depend on. Users can pause or stop recurring cleaning at any time.

Available today, more information about NeverBounce Sync can be found at: https://neverbounce.com/sync

About NeverBounce
Over 130,000 users trust NeverBounce for their real-time email verification and list cleaning services. NeverBounce ensures you reach your customers by dramatically increasing the delivery of your emails to the inbox. By removing outdated email addresses and checking if an email is valid, NeverBounce improves email deliverability and helps businesses adhere to strict email provider guidelines. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, a dedicated team of engineers are available to assist with integrations. NeverBounce is a ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg company.

Learn more by visiting https://www.NeverBounce.com, following NeverBounce on Twitter, or connecting on Facebook.

Media Contact: Nick Harley, 1-888-988-6694, nick@neverbounce.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
