New AHF Healthcare Center Opens in Riverside to Address Inland Empire's HIV/AIDS Epidemic

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
is pleased to announce that it is adding another new HIV/AIDS healthcare
center delivering state-of-the-art HIV/AIDS medical care and services to
patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay, this
time with its first clinic in Riverside County, California where the
need for care and services remains great.
The new AHF Healthcare Center/Riverside will open with a grand opening
celebration and ribbon-cutting starting at 12:30 p.m. on
Wednesday, February 6th. Located at 4510 Brockton Ave., Suite
#350, Riverside, CA 92501, the location will be open one day a week to
start: Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., with a goal to eventually
expand its operating days per week.
AHF’s Riverside HCC is a satellite clinic of AHF’s Upland Healthcare
Center and the primary medical provider at the site will be Dr. I.
Jean Davis-Hatcher. Services provided at the healthcare center will
include primary medical care and case management for HIV/AIDS patients.
|
WHAT:
|
|
|
GRAND OPENING & RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY for NEW HIV/AIDS CLINIC
|
|
|
|
AHF RIVERSIDE HEALTHCARE CENTER
|
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
|
WEDNESDAY, February 6, 2018 – 12:00 P.M. –
3:00 P.M.
|
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
|
AHF Riverside Healthcare Center
|
|
|
|
4510 Brockton Ave., Suite #350, Riverside, CA 92501
|
|
|
|
(Tel: 951-801-4266 Fax: 951-369-0520)
|
|
|
|
|
WHO:
|
|
|
• Dr. I. Jean Davis-Hatcher, PhD., PA, MD, AHF Riverside
|
|
|
|
• Michael Weinstein, AHF President
|
|
|
|
• Gabriel Maldonado, MBA, CEO, Founder and Executive
Director of TruEvolution and AHF Board Member
|
|
|
|
• Patricia D. Bermúdez, MBA, Director of Business and
Program Development for AHF
|
|
|
|
• Representative from the Office of State Senator Richard Roth
|
|
|
|
• Representative from the Office of Riverside County Supervisor Karen
Spiegel
|
|
|
|
• Heidi Marshall, Managing Director, Riverside County
Economic Development Agency
|
|
|
|
• Dr. Emma Simmons, MD, Associate Dean, UC Riverside School
of Medicine
|
|
|
|
• Danielle Huntsman, Deputy Director, Riverside University
Health System, Department of Public Health
|
|
|
|
• Representative from the Office of Assemblymember Jose Medina
|
|
|
|
“The need for high quality, easily accessible medical care and services
for HIV/AIDS patients in Riverside remains significant and many patients
now have to travel out of the county to access medical care,” said Dr.
I. Jean Davis-Hatcher, the medical provider who will be treating
patients at the new AHF Riverside Healthcare Center. “I am
honored to work with AHF as we expand the reach in delivering quality
care and medical services to HIV/AIDS patients at this new,
state-of-the-art facility.”
“As an under-resourced community, we are honored that AIDS Healthcare
Foundation is joining a league of committed advocates and
service-providers in the region working to advance the quality of life
and human dignity of those living with HIV in Riverside County,” said
Gabriel Maldonado, Executive Director of TruEvolution and AHF Board
Member. TruEvolution is an LGBT justice and HIV/AIDS advocacy
organization in Riverside, CA, using the lens of human rights as an
approach to public health and which concentrates its efforts on
addressing key issues impacting LGBTQ youth of color.
HIV/AIDS in Riverside
County:
-
There are nearly 9,000 people living with HIV or AIDS in Riverside
County.
-
Since 2010, on average, more than 250 people with HIV are diagnosed
with HIV in Riverside County.
-
Over half of all persons living with HIV/AIDS in Riverside County
reside in the Coachella Valley.
-
A quarter of all persons living with HIV/AIDS in Riverside County
reside in the western part of the County.
-
42 percent of new HIV diagnoses are in the western part of the County.
AHF currently operates 64 other Healthcare Centers in 15 states as well
as one in the District of Columbia and one in Puerto Rico. Each
Healthcare Center provides medical programs tailored to the specific
needs of asymptomatic and symptomatic HIV/AIDS individuals from
qualified medical and support professionals.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
one million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa,
Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To
learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare
and Instagram: @aidshealthcare
