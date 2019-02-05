Log in
New AHF Healthcare Center Opens in Riverside to Address Inland Empire's HIV/AIDS Epidemic

02/05/2019 | 09:29pm EST

Ribbon-cutting Ceremony Wednesday, February 6, 2019 – 12:00 noon – 3:00 p.m.

Formal Program to start at 12:30 p.m.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is pleased to announce that it is adding another new HIV/AIDS healthcare center delivering state-of-the-art HIV/AIDS medical care and services to patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay, this time with its first clinic in Riverside County, California where the need for care and services remains great.

The new AHF Healthcare Center/Riverside will open with a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting starting at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6th. Located at 4510 Brockton Ave., Suite #350, Riverside, CA 92501, the location will be open one day a week to start: Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., with a goal to eventually expand its operating days per week.

AHF’s Riverside HCC is a satellite clinic of AHF’s Upland Healthcare Center and the primary medical provider at the site will be Dr. I. Jean Davis-Hatcher. Services provided at the healthcare center will include primary medical care and case management for HIV/AIDS patients.

WHAT:

   

GRAND OPENING & RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY for NEW HIV/AIDS CLINIC

AHF RIVERSIDE HEALTHCARE CENTER

 

WHEN:

WEDNESDAY, February 6, 2018 12:00 P.M. 3:00 P.M.

 

WHERE:

AHF Riverside Healthcare Center
4510 Brockton Ave., Suite #350, Riverside, CA 92501
(Tel: 951-801-4266 Fax: 951-369-0520)
 

WHO:

Dr. I. Jean Davis-Hatcher, PhD., PA, MD, AHF Riverside

Michael Weinstein, AHF President

Gabriel Maldonado, MBA, CEO, Founder and Executive Director of TruEvolution and AHF Board Member

Patricia D. Bermúdez, MBA, Director of Business and Program Development for AHF

• Representative from the Office of State Senator Richard Roth

• Representative from the Office of Riverside County Supervisor Karen Spiegel

Heidi Marshall, Managing Director, Riverside County Economic Development Agency

Dr. Emma Simmons, MD, Associate Dean, UC Riverside School of Medicine

Danielle Huntsman, Deputy Director, Riverside University Health System, Department of Public Health

• Representative from the Office of Assemblymember Jose Medina

 

“The need for high quality, easily accessible medical care and services for HIV/AIDS patients in Riverside remains significant and many patients now have to travel out of the county to access medical care,” said Dr. I. Jean Davis-Hatcher, the medical provider who will be treating patients at the new AHF Riverside Healthcare Center. “I am honored to work with AHF as we expand the reach in delivering quality care and medical services to HIV/AIDS patients at this new, state-of-the-art facility.”

“As an under-resourced community, we are honored that AIDS Healthcare Foundation is joining a league of committed advocates and service-providers in the region working to advance the quality of life and human dignity of those living with HIV in Riverside County,” said Gabriel Maldonado, Executive Director of TruEvolution and AHF Board Member. TruEvolution is an LGBT justice and HIV/AIDS advocacy organization in Riverside, CA, using the lens of human rights as an approach to public health and which concentrates its efforts on addressing key issues impacting LGBTQ youth of color.

HIV/AIDS in Riverside County:

  • There are nearly 9,000 people living with HIV or AIDS in Riverside County.
  • Since 2010, on average, more than 250 people with HIV are diagnosed with HIV in Riverside County.
  • Over half of all persons living with HIV/AIDS in Riverside County reside in the Coachella Valley.
  • A quarter of all persons living with HIV/AIDS in Riverside County reside in the western part of the County.
  • 42 percent of new HIV diagnoses are in the western part of the County.

AHF currently operates 64 other Healthcare Centers in 15 states as well as one in the District of Columbia and one in Puerto Rico. Each Healthcare Center provides medical programs tailored to the specific needs of asymptomatic and symptomatic HIV/AIDS individuals from qualified medical and support professionals.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over one million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare


© Business Wire 2019
