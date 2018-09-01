New AHF Healthcare Center to Open in Delray Beach to Address Florida’s Growing HIV/AIDS Epidemic

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
is pleased to announce that it is adding another new HIV/AIDS health
care center delivering state-of-the-art HIV/AIDS medical care and
services to patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to
pay, this time, with its first clinic in Delray Beach, FL, where the
need for care and services remains great.
The new AHF Healthcare Center/Delray Beach will open with a grand
opening celebration and ribbon-cutting starting at 6:00p.m. on
Tuesday, September 4th. Located at 200 Congress Park Dr.,
Ste. 210, Delray Beach, the location also offers confidential free,
rapid, 1-minute HIV testing.
WHAT:
GRAND OPENING & RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY for NEW HIV/AIDS
HEALTHCARE CENTER
WHEN:
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2018 – 6:00PM – 8:00PM
WHERE:
AHF Healthcare Center/Delray Beach
200 Congress Park Dr., Ste. 200, Delray Beach, FL
WHO:
• Dr. Pierre Dorsainvil, MD, AHF Delray Beach Medical
Director
• Hon. Shelly Petrolia, Mayor, Delray Beach Florida
• Kristen Harrington, AHF Regional Director, Palm Beach
County
• Michael Kahane, AHF Southern Bureau Chief
“The need for medical care and services for HIV/AIDS patients in Delray
Beach remains significant, with both Florida and South Florida
repeatedly landing at the top of HIV and/or AIDS incidence and rates
nationally,” said Dr. Pierre Dorsainvil, AHF Delray Beach Medical
Director, “I am honored to partner with AHF as we expand the
reach in delivering quality care and medical services to HIV/AIDS
patients at this new, state-of-the-art facility.”
HIV in Florida:
According to recent statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC), Southern states account for approximately 44 percent
of all people living with an HIV diagnosis, despite making up roughly
one-third (37 percent) of the national population. States reporting the
highest rates of people living with HIV are predominantly in the South.
According to the CDC, Florida ranks
#1 across the country in terms of new diagnosed cases of HIV
in 2015.
AHF currently operates 61 other Healthcare Centers in 15 states
throughout the United States as well as one in the District of Columbia.
Each Healthcare Center provides medical programs tailored to the
specific needs of asymptomatic and symptomatic HIV/AIDS individuals from
qualified medical and support professionals.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
970,000 individuals in 41 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin
America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn
more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare
and Instagram: @aidshealthcare
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180901005004/en/