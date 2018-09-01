Log in
New AHF Healthcare Center to Open in Delray Beach to Address Florida’s Growing HIV/AIDS Epidemic

09/01/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

Ribbon-cutting Ceremony Tuesday, September 4, 2018 – 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Program to start at 7:00pm

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is pleased to announce that it is adding another new HIV/AIDS health care center delivering state-of-the-art HIV/AIDS medical care and services to patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay, this time, with its first clinic in Delray Beach, FL, where the need for care and services remains great.

The new AHF Healthcare Center/Delray Beach will open with a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting starting at 6:00p.m. on Tuesday, September 4th. Located at 200 Congress Park Dr., Ste. 210, Delray Beach, the location also offers confidential free, rapid, 1-minute HIV testing.

WHAT:

     

GRAND OPENING & RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY for NEW HIV/AIDS HEALTHCARE CENTER

 

WHEN:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2018 – 6:00PM – 8:00PM

 

WHERE:

AHF Healthcare Center/Delray Beach
200 Congress Park Dr., Ste. 200, Delray Beach, FL
 

WHO:

Dr. Pierre Dorsainvil, MD, AHF Delray Beach Medical Director

Hon. Shelly Petrolia, Mayor, Delray Beach Florida

Kristen Harrington, AHF Regional Director, Palm Beach County

Michael Kahane, AHF Southern Bureau Chief

 

“The need for medical care and services for HIV/AIDS patients in Delray Beach remains significant, with both Florida and South Florida repeatedly landing at the top of HIV and/or AIDS incidence and rates nationally,” said Dr. Pierre Dorsainvil, AHF Delray Beach Medical Director, “I am honored to partner with AHF as we expand the reach in delivering quality care and medical services to HIV/AIDS patients at this new, state-of-the-art facility.”

HIV in Florida:

According to recent statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Southern states account for approximately 44 percent of all people living with an HIV diagnosis, despite making up roughly one-third (37 percent) of the national population. States reporting the highest rates of people living with HIV are predominantly in the South. According to the CDC, Florida ranks #1 across the country in terms of new diagnosed cases of HIV in 2015.

AHF currently operates 61 other Healthcare Centers in 15 states throughout the United States as well as one in the District of Columbia. Each Healthcare Center provides medical programs tailored to the specific needs of asymptomatic and symptomatic HIV/AIDS individuals from qualified medical and support professionals.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 970,000 individuals in 41 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare


© Business Wire 2018
