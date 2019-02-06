New AI Leader, Faculty, Launches with Pledge to 'Make AI Real'

A new AI brand – Faculty – has launched today to help organisations make
artificial intelligence real. Faculty is the new brand identity for one
of the UK’s leading independent AI companies, ASI Data Science, and
brings together its distinct offering of strategy, software and skills;
all three of which are needed for organisations to apply AI in the real
world today.
The announcement of the new Faculty brand follows the company’s
appointment to run the Cross-government AI Adoption Review announced in
the Autumn 2018 Budget. Faculty will be working with the Office for
Artificial Intelligence (OAI) and Government Digital Service (GDS) to
identify the most significant opportunities to introduce AI across
government with the aim of increasing productivity and improving the
quality of public services. The Review follows actions taken by the
government to ensure the UK is at the forefront of emerging digital
technologies, including through the Industrial Strategy Artificial
Intelligence and Data Grand Challenge and Sector Deal.
Other new client wins for Faculty include Travix, Aecom and Fullbeauty
Brands adding to over 300 commercial AI projects already completed
across 23 industry sectors.
The new brand name and identity speaks to an age where artificial
intelligence has emerged as our most important technology. Faculty
believes that AI is most valuable when it is applied to the real world:
enhancing products, improving services and saving lives. To apply AI in
the real world, organisations need the combination of the right
strategy, software and skills. Faculty helps with all three.
The launch of the new Faculty brand, created by the world’s largest
independent design agency, Pentagram,
brings together all parts of the business (including the SherlockML
platform) under one unifying name that strengthens the company’s
identity and better represents its unique proposition to the market. The
“Faculty” name was chosen as it is a community, but also a source of
human expertise and machine intelligence.
Marc Warner, CEO & Co-Founder of Faculty, said:
“We hear a lot of talk about the potential of AI, but the industry
now needs to focus on less talk and more real world deployments to get
value out of the technology. To apply AI, organisations need the right
strategy, skills and software at the same time – failure on any of these
elements will stop effective implementation. Our business is uniquely
positioned to help organisations with all three parts needed to make AI
real. Rebranding to Faculty means we now have a name and identity that
matches our vision for AI and better represents the work we do as we
enter our next phase of growth.”
The new name will be important for Faculty as it looks to meet its
ambitious 2019 growth plans to double staff numbers, continue its
revenue trajectory that has doubled each year, while expanding into
overseas markets.
Faculty will continue to focus on developing its own research programme
into AI Safety and furthering its work with the Transatlantic Commission
on Election Integrity to develop tools to identify so-called "deep fake"
synthesised audio and video recordings of public figures designed to
influence public opinion around elections.
The comprehensive rebrand also comes with a newly designed website – faculty.ai
– created by digital branding agency, Pollen.
The Faculty brand and name will be effective from 7th February 2019.
Notes to editors
About Faculty
Founded in 2014 by Dr Marc Warner, Dr Angie Ma and Andy Brookes, Faculty
has gone on to work with many leading organisations including easyJet,
BBC, Siemens, The Home Office and Tesco to apply AI in the real world.
It has completed over 300 commercial projects across almost every market
sector, has trained and transitioned over 250 PhDs into roles within the
industry, and created a data science platform built by its data
scientists and used by them every single day. Faculty is committed to
applying AI safely and has research partnerships with UCL and Harvard to
further development in the field.
Faculty is headquartered in London and is backed by investors that
include Saul Klein, Co-Founder of venture capital firm, LocalGlobe and
Jaan Tallinn, one of Skype’s founding engineers. The business has
doubled in size every year. Recognising its strong sales growth and
innovative technology, The Sunday Times named the company in its 2018
Tech Track ‘Ones to Watch’ list.
Further information
https://faculty.ai
