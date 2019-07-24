Log in
New API Enables Real-Time Data Transfers Between SimpleNexus, Mortgage Lenders and Third-Party Systems

07/24/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

LEHI, Utah, July 24, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus, developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced the availability of an application program interface (API) and webhooks that enable mortgage lenders to establish real-time data syncing between SimpleNexus and non-integrated third-party systems.

SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced the availability of an application program interface (API) and webhooks that enable mortgage lenders to establish real-time data syncing between SimpleNexus and non-integrated third-party systems, including customer relationship management (CRM) platforms and loan origination systems (LOSs).

Lenders can leverage the API to instantly relay loan application data collected by the SimpleNexus digital mortgage app to a CRM for use in automated marketing campaigns. The API may also be used to automatically update SimpleNexus with organizational changes made in the lender's LOS or other system of record as well as syncing loan activity data for LOSs not currently integrated with the SimpleNexus digital mortgage platform.

Additionally, SimpleNexus customers may now leverage webhooks to trigger data sharing whenever a specific event occurs within the SimpleNexus platform. Trigger events include the creation, update or deletion of a user.

"Staying hyperconnected with borrowers and partners is critical to boosting closed loan rates and reducing closing times," said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. "Our newly introduced open API and webhooks give lenders the freedom to optimize connectivity with any number of preferred third-party systems. That data connectivity is exactly what lenders need to expedite origination times and deliver a superior borrower experience."

SimpleNexus empowers more than 20,000 loan officers to "do more" while serving more than 220 mortgage companies, including 15 of the top 25 retail lenders in the United States. To begin streamlining your origination processes with the SimpleNexus API or webhooks, contact us here: https://simplenexus.com/sn/contact-us/.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage #API #webhooks

News Source: SimpleNexus

Related link: https://simplenexus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-api-enables-real-time-data-transfers-between-simplenexus-mortgage-lenders-and-third-party-systems/
