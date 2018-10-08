Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Advanced Mold Prevention Product Line Launched by Miami Mold Specialists

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 07:30pm CEST

MIAMI, Fla., Oct. 8, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida based indoor environmental services and mold removal company, Miami Mold Specialists, releases innovative line of aerosol based mold removal, mold inhibiting, and mold preventative products.

Miami Mold Specialists - Advanced Mold Prevention Product Line

MIAMI, Fla., Oct 08, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida based indoor environmental services and mold removal company, Miami Mold Specialists, releases innovative line of aerosol based mold removal, mold inhibiting, and mold preventative products.

Miami Mold Specialist has released a brand new line of aerosol based mold removal and prevention products. This new product is an aerosol based product that utilizes the latest in bio technological scientific breakthroughs to prevent and combat toxic mold. Miami Mold Specialists proprietary aerosol mold removal and mold prevention products effectively eliminate mold by dissolving mold at its base while simultaneously leaving behind an invisible anti-fungal coating, assisting with future mold and mildew growth prevention.

This unique industry disruptive technology is now utilized on all of Miami Mold Specialists projects. It is also available for retail sale for homeowners, home improvement contractors, kitchen and bathroom remodeling companies, general contractors, mold removal and mold remediation companies, water damage restoration companies, and boat, yacht, and ship builders that are in need of a powerful mold removal and mold prevention solution.

According to Miami Mold Specialists website, "Miami Mold Specialist's new line of aerosol based mold removal and mold prevention products offer the latest bio-technological advancements to safely and effectively eliminate toxic mold, prevent mold growth, inhibit future potential mold and mildew outbreaks, and mitigates that musty odor smell typically associated with poor ventilation, mildew, and mold growth."

Miami Mold Specialists new proprietary line of aerosol mold removal and mold prevention solutions use an advanced atomizing delivery system to get into tight spaces and is made with no harmful compounds, VOCs, or poisonous chemicals.

Some of Miami Mold Specialist's other exclusive mold removal and mold prevention products, solutions, and systems:
* Aseptic+ - Multi-purpose, hospital grade disinfectant solution.
* New proprietary next generation HVAC coil and evaporator self-cleaning solution - https://www.miamimoldspecialists.com/new-hvac-coil-evaporator-cleaners
* Airbiotics - https://www.miamimoldspecialists.com/airbiotics-health
* Anti-Fungal Coatings for Large Projects and Commercial use - https://www.miamimoldspecialists.com/exclusive-fungal-coating
* plus, a wide range of specialized solutions for mold removal, mold prevention, disinfecting, odor removal, static removal, and solar powered attic and soffit fans.

For more information about Miami Mold Specialists industry disruptive,proprietary line of aerosol mold removal and prevention products, please visit- https://www.miamimoldspecialists.com/anti-fungal-mold-prevention-spray.

About Miami Mold Specialist:
South Florida's Premier Indoor Air Quality, Environmental Services, and Mold Removal Service Provider- Miami Mold Specialist: High Tech and Eco Friendly Indoor Air Quality, Mold Assessments and Environmental Consulting, 3rd Party "Conflict Free" Mold Testing, Mold Removal and Mold Remediation, Mold Prevention, Radon Testing, Water Damage Control, and Water Protection and Purification Services by Miami Mold Specialist.

Multi Certified, Licensed, Bonded, and Insured. Over 30 Years Experience!

Call: 1-305-763-8070
http://www.miamimoldspecialists.com

Follow Miami Mold Specialist!
- https://www.facebook.com/MiamiMoldSpecialist/
- https://plus.google.com/109389306162581091998
- https://www.instagram.com/miamimoldspecialists/
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ8dmAoKsfhfam7CT2OhDrw
- https://twitter.com/miami_mold
- https://pinterest.com/miami_molds/
- https://www.flickr.com/photos/miamimoldspecialists/
- https://miamimold.wordpress.com/

VIDEO (YouTube):
https://youtu.be/OLZGK8MC6Hk

News Source: Miami Mold Specialist

Related link: https://www.miamimoldspecialists.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-advanced-mold-prevention-product-line-launched-by-miami-mold-specialists/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:23pEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR EURO : Job creation for youth at the centre of the economic development debate for the Southern Neighbourhood
PU
08:22pFacebook debuts smart speaker for Messenger video calls
RE
08:21pVOLKSWAGEN SET TO HIRE FOUR BANKS FOR TRUCK UNIT IPO : sources
RE
08:17pChina's Tencent to acquire stake in Brazil fintech Nubank - source
RE
08:13pAlphabet shuts Google+ social site after user data exposed
RE
08:05pThis innovative solution will help cities from drowning in cardboard waste
SE
07:43pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Activities of Secretary-General in India, 1-4 October
PU
07:42pWall St. mirrors global markets slump on China growth fears, high yields
RE
07:40pIrving Oil shuts Saint John, Canada refinery after fire
RE
07:30pNew Advanced Mold Prevention Product Line Launched by Miami Mold Specialists
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
2ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information
3ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
4TELE COLUMBUS AG : TELE COLUMBUS AG: PŸUR and ADO Immobilien Management expand partnership further
5TOTAL : Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.