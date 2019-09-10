New Advancement Allows for Septoplasty Procedure with Minimal Downtime

ATLANTA, Ga., Sep 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Aaron Rogers and Advanced Ear Nose & Throat Associates, a leading Atlanta-based Otolaryngology medical practice, announces further advancement in office-based nasal surgery. New techniques allow for a full spectrum of corrective nasal surgery to now be done in the office with just minimal recovery.



The medical industry is constantly evolving with new techniques and technologies that improve the recovery process and results for patients. One of the newest advancements to hit the market is the development of an incisionless septoplasty that is minimally invasive and has a much faster recovery period than traditional septoplasty procedures. Dr. Aaron Rogers, based in the Metro Atlanta Area, has perfected this technique in order to help patients with nasal allergies, sinus infections and other nasal problems.



No-Scalpel septoplasty is a new procedure that is performed under local anesthesia utilizing the the Acclarent Relieva TRACT(R) device. The procedure utilizes pressurized inflatable dilators to remodel the nasal septal spurs and deflection that lead to nasal blockage. It takes just a few minutes, as opposed to traditional septoplasty procedures that require general anesthesia and are performed over the course of a few hours in an operating room.



The no-scalpel technique can be performed alongside other nasal procedures including balloon sinuplasty, turbinate reduction or nasal valve collapse repair. This procedure is recommended for adults who have nasal congestion or suffer from allergies, as well as patients who have had prior septoplasty but a residual spur.



One of the most attractive benefits of this treatment is the fast recovery period that lasts just a couple of days with mild discomfort and minimal bleeding. Patients can go to work the following day and costs are lower than traditional surgeries because anesthesiology and facility costs are avoided.



Dr. Rogers of Advanced Ear, Nose and Throat Associates is one of the first doctors in the Atlanta area to offer this new advanced technique. He has seen firsthand the increased benefits it provides to patients.



According to Dr. Rogers, "Treating deviated septum in the office is finally a practical reality, opening to doors to comfortable and comprehensive in-office nasal surgery."



