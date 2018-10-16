Log in
New Age Exploration : Appendix 3X Initial Directors Interest Notices x 3

10/16/2018 | 04:43am CEST

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

ABN

New Age Exploration Ltd 65 004 749 508

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Stephen Layton

Date of appointment

12 October 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Name of holder & nature of interest

Bodie Investments Pty Ltd (Director Related)

Number & class of Securities

15,000,000 (ASX: NAE) fully paid ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Name of entity

ABN

New Age Exploration Ltd 65 004 749 508

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Joshua Wellisch

Date of appointment

12 October 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Name of holder & nature of interest

LTJ Investments Pty Ltd (Director Related)

Number & class of Securities

17,777,692 (ASX: NAE) fully paid ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Name of entity

ABN

New Age Exploration Ltd 65 004 749 508

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Neil Hutchison

Date of appointment

12 October 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

Nil

Disclaimer

New Age Exploration Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 02:42:03 UTC
