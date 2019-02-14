New Age Exploration : Redmoor Resource Update

Redmoor Resource Update Delivers:

Inferred Mineral Resource Tripled and Grade Increased by 17%

ASX Release | 14 February 2019

New Age Exploration Limited (ASX:NAE) is pleased to announce the results of an updated mineral resource estimate for its Redmoor Tin-Tungsten Project in the UK, undertaken through its 50% owned joint venture vehicle, Cornwall

Resources Limited ("CRL"). The updated Mineral Resource Estimate has been completed by external consultants

Geologica (UK), following the completion of CRL's successful 12-hole 2018 diamond drilling program, aimed at expanding the Redmoor resource.

Highlights

• Updated Inferred Mineral Resource of 11.7 Mt @ 0.56% WO3, 0.16% Sn, 0.50 % Cu (1.17% Sn Eq or 0.82% WO3 Eq)3 defined within parallel high-grade zones within the Sheeted Vein System (SVS) using a break even cut-off grade of 0.45% Sn Eq1.

• This represents a tripling of the contained metal (now 137kt Sn Eq) compared with the previous March 2018 Mineral Resource estimate (45kt Sn Eq).

• The 1.17% Sn Eq updated Inferred Mineral Resource grade, reported at a 0.45% break-even cut-off grade, is 17% higher than the previous March 2018 Mineral Resource estimate (4.5Mt @ 1.0% Sn Eq).

• Included within the Inferred Mineral Resource is 10.2Mt at 1.26% Sn Eq at a 0.65% Sn Eq total cost cut-off grade, reinforcing the potential to economically mine the resource.

• Continuity of the SVS which hosts the high-grade zones now confirmed over a strike length in excess of 1,000 m and for some 650 m down dip. Ore body geometry appears likely to be amenable to underground mining.

• Redmoor now ranks as the 2nd highest grade undeveloped tin or tungsten Mineral Resource in the world on a grade basis.

• On a contained metal basis, the Redmoor Mineral Resource now ranks the (No. 1) largest undeveloped tin or tungsten underground mining project in the world.

• The majority of the Redmoor deposit remains open down-dip and to the west, where an Exploration Target has been defined in addition to the resource.

• Initial metallurgical testwork program underway at Wardell Armstrong International, Cornwall.

1 Basis for cut-off grade of 0.45%: Break Even Cut-Off Grade (BECOG) derived in Mining One study in April 2018 for underground extraction.

• Mining study to commence shortly aimed at identifying optimal project development path.

• CRL's shareholders will then consider the next steps in the work program aimed at advancing the project towards PFS completion.

NAE Director Joshua Wellisch commented "The updated Redmoor Inferred Mineral Resource further establishes the project as a deposit of global significance. The 1.17% Sn Eq resource grade places the project in an outstanding competitive position relative to other new tin and tungsten projects around the world. The result of the resource update is consistent with the increased grades seen through the 2018 drill program and provides an extremely strong base on which the project will be advanced from this year".

Introduction

2018 DRILLING PROGRAM

In June 2018, CRL began a drilling program aimed at further increasing the tonnage and grade of the Redmoor high-grade tin-tungsten-copper resource within the Sheeted Vein System at its Redmoor Project, which previously stood at an Inferred Resource of 4.5 Mt @ 1.0% Sn Eq.2, 3

A total of twelve holes were drilled from June to December 2018, for a total of 7,370 m. Every hole intersected mineralisation as targeted in the high-grade zones within the Sheeted Vein System (SVS).

REDMOOR GEOLOGY OVERVIEW

Sheeted Vein System (SVS)

The SVS is a body in which numerous closely-spaced sub-parallel veins carry high-grade tin, tungsten and copper mineralisation. The SVS strikes at approximately 070° and dips at approximately 70° to the north. The SVS has a strike continuity of over 1,000 m with a thickness of approximately 100 m, and a variable known dip extent (250 - 650 m). The SVS is open down-dip over much of its length. Within this volume are a series of discrete high-grade zones, sub-parallel to the overall SVS envelope. The 2018 drilling successfully tested and expanded this high-grade material.

Distribution of the various metals demonstrates zonation within the structure. Tin is richer in the western parts, tungsten to the east and at depth and copper is typically richer higher in the system. All metals overlap to some degree.

INFERRED RESOURCE UPDATE

In January and February 2019, following receipt of the final assays of the 2018 drill program, a resource update was completed by CRL's resource consultant Paul Gribble of Geologica (UK) and is reported here. Mr Gribble is Cornwall based and has extensive knowledge of tin, tungsten and copper vein deposits in SW England and worked at South Crofty tin mine for more than 7 years. Mr Gribble currently acts as an independent resource consultant for clients which include Barrick Gold.

2 NAE Announcement, 20 March 2018 - Redmoor 2018 Resource Update

3 Equivalent metal calculation notes; Sn(Eq)% = Sn%*1 + WO3%*1.43 + Cu%*0.40. WO3(Eq)%= Sn%*0.7+WO3%+Cu%*0.28.Commodity price assumptions: WO3 US$ 33,000/t, Sn US$ 22,000/t, Cu US$ 7,000/t. Recovery assumptions: total WO3 recovery 72%, total Sn recovery 68% & total Cu recovery 85% and payability assumptions of 81%, 90% and 90% respectively. See 'Note on calculation of Sn equivalent values and supporting recovery data' later in this document for further information.

BASIS OF RESOURCE ESTIMATE

The updated Mineral Resource Estimate, is based upon:

1. Development of updated geological interpretations for the SVS based on results from the 2017 and 2018 drilling programs and further analysis of historical data. 3D wireframe interpretations have been completed for a total of ten discrete high-grade zones within the SVS;

2. Drilling completed on a varied drilling spacing (approximately 100 by 80 m) to date over the high-grade zones within the SVS;

3. Statistical and continuity analyses of the assay and density data obtained during the above programme;

4. Interpolation of the assay data into 3D block models produced for the high-grade zones using ordinary kriging;

5. The basis for eventual economic extraction of the Resource was application of parameters from a preliminary underground mining study at the deposit, from which the cut-off grades applied were sourced; and

6. Reporting of an updated Mineral Resource according to the guidelines as set out in the JORC Code.

All assays are based on continuous drill core samples from SWM drilling and CRL's 2017 and 2018 drilling programs. The intercepts used in the resource are provided in Appendix 2. A minimum mining width of 2m was then applied to the intercepts that were then composited for the statistical and estimation work.

UPDATED INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT

The updated Inferred Mineral Resource February 2019 for the Redmoor Project, is shown inTable 1Error! Reference source not found.below.

Table 1 - Redmoor Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

Cut-off (SnEq%) Tonnage (Mt) WO3 % Sn % Cu % SnEq2 % WO3Eq2 % >0.45 <0.65 1.5 0.18 0.21 0.30 0.58 0.41 >0.65 10.2 0.62 0.16 0.53 1.26 0.88 Total Inferred Resource 11.7 0.56 0.16 0.50 1.17 0.82

A cut-off grade of 0.45% was applied in reporting the Mineral Resource, based on a mining study carried out by Consultants Mining One in 2018, which defined a break-even cut-off grade of 0.45%. This study also defined an indicative total cost cut-off grade of 0.67%; a rounded grade of 0.65% has been applied above to demonstrate the effect on tonnage and grade of applying such the higher total cost cut-off grade. Doing this increases grade to 1.26% Sn Eq and tonnage reduces to 10.2 Mt. A grade-tonnage curve is shown inFigure 1below.

Figure 1 - Redmoor February 2019 Inferred resource: Grade - tonnage curve

The following notes should be read in conjunction with the table of Mineral Resources above:

1. Resource classification is based on preliminary economic concepts derived in the Mining One study in April 2018 for underground extraction, giving guidance for concepts of eventual economic extraction and the cut-off grades described in the narrative.

2. The entire Mineral Resource above a cut-off grade of 0.45% SnEq is in the Inferred Resource category. A very small tonnage (<0.05 Mt) within the estimate is excluded from the Resource being below that cut-off grade.

3. Rounding has been applied as required by reporting guidelines.

4. Tonnage and grade are in metric units.

5. Estimation of WO3%, Sn% and Cu% was completed using Ordinary Kriging.

6. SnEq% was derived using the formula Sn(Eq)% = Sn%*1 + WO3%*1.43 + Cu%*0.40. WO3Eq% was derived using the formula: WO3(Eq)%= Sn%*0.7+WO3%+Cu%*0.28. Commodity price assumptions: WO3 US$ 33,000/t, Sn US$ 22,000/t, Cu US$ 7,000/t. Metallurgical recovery assumptions: WO3 recovery 72%, Sn recovery 68% & Cu recovery 85% and payability assumptions of 81%, 90% and 90% respectively. Recovery and payability assumptions are taken from preliminary studies. See 'Note on calculation of Sn equivalent values and supporting recovery data' later in this document for further information.

7. Bulk density was derived from in excess of 1500 determinations from the 2017 and 2018 diamond drilling programmes. Length weighted averages were calculated for each of the high-grade zones and that density applied to each high-grade zone.

8. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

COMPARISON WITH MARCH 2018 RESOURCE STATEMENT

The updated Redmoor High Grade Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 11.7 Mt @ 1.17% SnEq compares with the 2018 Inferred resource of 4.5 Mt @ 1.00% SnEq. On a contained metal basis, this represents a tripling in the size of the high-grade resource compared with 2018. At the 0.45% break-even cut-off grade used, the Updated Inferred Mineral Resource also has an increased grade of 1.17% Sn Eq compared with the 2018 mineral resource (1.0%). At a 0.65% total cost cut-off grade, the updated Mineral Resource grade would increase to 1.26%, for a reduced tonnage of 10.2Mt.

This increase in size and grade of the updated mineral resource is due to the strongly positive results of all holes drilled in 2018. The results provided confirmation of the geological model which projected the interpreted high-grade zones along strike and down dip, resulting in the increase in tonnes and grade described above. As a result, a significant proportion of the Exploration Target that was identified at the time of the March 2018 Mineral Resource estimate has been converted to Mineral Resource in this work.

EXPLORATION TARGET

The March 2018 mineral resource statement also included an Exploration Target of 4-6Mt at a grade of 0.9-1.3% Sn Eq1. Following completion of the 2019 resource update, a similar Exploration Target has been defined, in addition to the Inferred Mineral Resource, in accordance with the guidelines for such set out in the JORC Code, as shown inTable 2below.

Table 2 - Redmoor 2019 Exploration Target

Description SnEq% High Grade Exploration Target 4-8 Mt 1.0 - 1.4 Tonnage (Mt)

It should be noted that this Exploration Target estimate is conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration to define a high-grade Mineral Resource in this volume and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource.

This slightly increased Exploration Target grade compared with the 2018 Exploration Target grade reflects the higher grades intersected in the 2018 drilling program, which it is anticipated will continue to be seen as deeper parts of the deposit are tested. The majority of the deposit remains open down-dip and along strike to the west where further potential exists and remains largely untested.

The Blogsters prospect, around 900 m to the west of, and directly on strike with the Redmoor deposit, is known to have been mined in the early 20th century. Whilst not included in the Mineral Resource or Exploration Target above, Blogsters provides evidence of exploration potential for further strike extension of the SVS which remains to be tested.

BENCHMARKING REDMOOR

A comparison with other tin and tungsten deposits around the world is shown in Figure 2 below.