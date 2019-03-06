New Agile Stacks Chief Revenue Officer Will Spearhead Global Adoption of its DevOps Automation Platform for Cloud Infrastructure and Machine Learning

San Mateo, CA, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Stacks , Inc., provider of the leading DevOps automation platform for cloud infrastructure and machine learning (ML), today announced that Sean O’Shaughnessey has joined the Agile Stacks executive team as chief revenue officer (CRO) and vice president of worldwide sales. O’Shaughnessey, who comes to Agile Stacks from Red Hat, brings more than three decades of expertise in sales and management for enterprise software and manufacturing technology companies.

In his role at Agile Stacks, O’Shaughnessey will further all revenue-generating activities from Agile Stacks customers as they accelerate their software delivery and ML implementations using composable, automated cloud stacks. Located in Cincinnati, OH, O’Shaughnessey has immediate access to some of the largest Global 2000 companies in North America. He will leverage this network as he leads Agile Stacks’ existing sales teams and their efforts to accelerate revenue growth and increase market adoption within enterprise customers.

“We are committed to giving 100% customer success, and Sean is well positioned to facilitate this with his track record of establishing lifelong client loyalty, bringing both the know-how and vernacular to serve as a high-profile advisor to our customers and partners,” said John Mathon, Agile Stacks CEO. “With the pairing of his technical mindset and business acumen, Sean also brings a rare and polished perspective to all levels of an organization, and he will play a strategic role both in expanding our existing accounts and acquiring new customers.”

“The market for standardized deployment and management of cloud technologies is rapidly growing and evolving, and Agile Stacks is perfectly placed to capture that growth,” said Sean O’Shaughnessey Agile Stacks CRO and vice president of worldwide sales. “I am excited to join the amazing team at Agile Stacks. And I’m making it my mission to educate enterprise companies on how Agile Stacks offers them a standard and efficient way to securely deploy and manage cloud-based technologies and applications so that they can rapidly respond to the needs of their customers.”

About Sean O’Shaughnessey

Sean O’Shaughnessey joins Agile Stacks from Red Hat where he managed sales for North American automotive companies and was a specialist in application development technologies, including OpenShift and JBoss-branded middleware products. Throughout his career, he has sold a range of enterprise technologies. These include DevOps, container management, middleware, integration, business process management (BPM), complex event processing (CEP), NoSQL databases, business intelligence, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM), and robotics.

O’Shaughnessey has a long history of driving sales and managing sales teams for highly complex enterprise products. In addition to Red Hat, he has built a strong record of high achievement at TIBCO Software Inc., Cognos (now IBM), Business Objects (now SAP), Oracle, Couchbase, PTC Inc., and Rockwell Automation, as well as several venture-capital-backed startups.

An avid investor in robotic technologies, O’Shaughnessey has written a book along with several technical papers on the use of robotic machine vision in industrial implementations. He also recently published the book, “Eliminate Your Competition,” which teaches enterprise sales representatives and managers how to sell complex products into complex organizations.

About Agile Stacks

Agile Stacks is reinventing how enterprises implement cloud infrastructure and machine learning with its Agile Stacks DevOps automation service. For the first time, organizations can accelerate software delivery and data science by using a DevOps-first architecture out of the box that empowers them to deploy composable, automated full-function cloud stacks within minutes using their tools of choice. Incorporating a range of popular, best-of-breed open source products that are pre-tested, integrated and work together from the instant they are deployed, the stacks support the predictable performance, agility, scalability and reliability required for today’s digital businesses. Founded in 2016, Agile Stacks is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, and it is backed by Rosecliff Ventures, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Canaan Partners, and Alumni Ventures Group. For more information, visit Agile Stacks at https://www.agilestacks.com .

