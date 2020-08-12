Log in
New Agreement with the People's Bank of China

08/12/2020 | 04:58pm EDT
New Agreement with the People's Bank of China

The BCRA has signed currency swap agreements with the People´s Bank of China. These new agreements will be valid for 3 years.

The first agreement between both central banks was entered into in 2009. The second agreement was entered into in 2014, renewed in 2017 and supplemented with an additional agreement by the end of 2018.

These agreements contribute to promoting strong financial conditions in order to provide support to trade and investment between both countries, to fostering greater financial stability, and to strengthening the relationship between both central banks.

August 6, 2020.

Disclaimer

Banco Central de la Republica Argentina published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 20:57:03 UTC
