New Alphabet chief started at Google, made name with Android

12/03/2019 | 09:10pm EST

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Below are some key facts about Pichai:

* Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India on June 10, 1972

* An alumnus of Wharton business school, Stanford University and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

* Worked at consultant McKinsey & Co before Google

* First interviewed at Google on April 1, 2004, the same day that the company launched Gmail

* Widely credited for making the Google Chrome browser

* Pichai took over Android business from that group's founder, Andy Rubin, managing the market leading smartphone operating system globally

* A year after Pichai took over Android, Google shipped 1 billion devices

* Prior to taking over as CEO, Pichai was in charge of product and engineering at Google's Internet businesses

* Appointed CEO of Google in Nov. 2015

* Was widely seen as a potential successor to Microsoft Corp CEO Steve Ballmer before Satya Nadella took over in February 2014

* Loves to play chess

(This story refiles to correct typo in 10th bullet)

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

