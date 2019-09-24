Log in
New Analysis From TTS Pharma Reveals More Illegal and Unsafe CBD Products on the UK Market

09/24/2019

  • Popular consumer CBD products found to contain dangerous contaminants
  • TTS Pharma is the first UK manufacturer to produce commercial Cannabidiol free of contaminants and illegal THC and CBN

TTS Pharma Limited, a producer of the highest quality, legal and safe cannabinoids (including Cannabidiol (CBD)) for use in food, cosmetics and nutraceuticals, today announces the results of an independent analysis of its CBD oil. The analysis shows TTS Pharma’s CBD oil is free from THC and CBN as well as harmful environmental contaminants. A simultaneous landscape analysis of CBD consumer products currently available in the UK revealed a large proportion of products are contaminated with illegal levels of THC and CBN, harmful environmental impurities and inaccurate labelling of CBD content.

TTS Pharma engaged an independent analytical laboratory, Fera Science Ltd, to undertake a series of in-depth analytical tests to ensure that its product fully complies with all regulatory requirements. The analysis demonstrates that TTS Pharma’s CBD oil is completely free of THC and CBN (within the limits of detection, <0.0001%) and confirms that it is exempt from the Misuse of Drugs Regulations (UK Government 2001).

Alongside the analysis of its own product, TTS Pharma commissioned a landscape study of 31 CBD products currently available on the UK high street. Of the samples tested, the results revealed:

  • Inaccurate labelling
  • CBN and/or THC were found in almost half of the samples (13, 41%), most of which were above the legal limit
  • All ten samples found to contain THC were above the 1mg legal limit
  • Nine of the thirteen samples contained CBN
  • Four of the nine samples which contained CBN were above the 1mg legal limit
  • Less than half (thirteen of the samples tested) were within 10% of the stated level of CBD
    • Four samples contained less than 50% of the level stated, and five exceeded the level stated.

As the hemp plant, which is the source of CBD, naturally removes contaminants from soil, water and air (phyto-remediation), commercially available CBD may also contain a variety of these harmful impurities. A further analysis of three of the UK’s top selling CBD products, showed the presence of some of these toxic substances including terpenes, heavy metals, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), polychlorinated dibenzo-p-dioxins (PCDDs/dioxins) and polychlorinated dibenzofurans (PCDFs/furans). These may have significant health implications including cancer, liver and kidney damage and neurological toxicity.

TTS Pharma’s CBD oil was shown to be free of all of these impurities, however, three of the most popular available products tested were shown to contain some or all of these impurities.

Mark Tucker, CEO of TTS Pharma, commented: “We are committed to creating the purest CBD oils and isolates, setting standards over and above current regulation to raise the bar in CBD product production. All of our independent analyses demonstrate an urgent need for greater regulatory control of currently available CBD products to safeguard consumers from making product choices which ultimately may be risking their health. The fact that all CBD products in the UK are imported as currently no-one has been granted a Home Office licence to harvest CBD in this country, means greater enforcement of regulations to ensure suppliers of CBD products can account for the provenance and quality of their ingredients, is vital. The implications of such a rapidly growing market, being flooded with illegal products, cannot be ignored. Without high standards of analysis and the required Certificate of Origin and Certificate of Analysis, consumers cannot be sure that the product is safe.”

Currently TTS Pharma is the only UK company able to offer quality assurance from source through to the shop, with detailed product traceability plus product liability insurance as an integral part of its product offering.

© Business Wire 2019
