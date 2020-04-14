Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Analysis Shows U.S. Agriculture Reducing Per-Unit GHG Emissions – April 14, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 06:03pm EDT

New analysis of updated data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, combined with U.S. Department of Agriculture data, shows U.S. farmers and ranchers continue to reduce per-unit greenhouse gas emissions. All told, the U.S. agricultural sector accounts for less than 10% of total U.S. emissions. That's less than the emissions from the transportation, electricity generation and industrial sectors. Globally, agriculture accounts for about 24% of GHG emissions.

The EPA's U.S. Inventory of Greenhouse Gas Emissions provides a first look at 2018 U.S. emissions data, which is incorporated into a new Market Intel report from the American Farm Bureau Federation. The Market Intel report finds that per-unit methane emissions from livestock have declined since 1990 as livestock producers have increased productivity. During the past 30 years, U.S. milk production has increased 71% while per-unit emissions of milk have declined by almost 25%. Beef production has increased almost 50%, while per-unit emissions have fallen nearly 8%.

Meanwhile, American farmers are producing more crops on fewer acres, according to an analysis of USDA data. When compared to farm production in 1990, U.S. farmers would have needed almost 100 million additional acres to grow the same amount of corn, cotton, rice, soybeans and wheat they harvested in 2018.

'We're doing more with less and proud to lead the world in agricultural advances,' said American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall. 'Smarter farming, new strategies and technology are helping farmers reduce their environmental footprint and provide solutions.'

The analysis builds on data shared during the launch of Farmers for a Sustainable Future (FSF), a coalition of agriculture groups aimed at educating lawmakers and finding solutions to challenges posed by climate change. The gains farmers have made in reducing their environmental footprint have been significant, and FSF supports federal investment in innovation, science-based research, voluntary conservation programs, resilient infrastructure, and incentives to assist farmers in furthering these efforts.

Learn more about Farmers for a Sustainable Future at www.SustainableFarming.us. To access the American Farm Bureau Market Intel analysis, go to www.fb.org/market-intel/ghg.

FSF members include the American Farm Bureau Federation, American Pulse Association, American Sheep Industry Association, American Sugar Alliance, American Soybean Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Barley Growers Association, National Cattlemen's Beef Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Cotton Council of America, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, National Farmers Union, National Sorghum Producers, National Milk Producers Federation, National Pork Producers Council, National Sunflower Association, Southern

Disclaimer

WYFB - Wyoming Farm Bureau published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 22:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:26pTURKEY INSIGHT : Jittery? No kidding
AQ
06:22pE3 METALS : Announces Filing of Year-end 2019 Financial Statements and MD&A
AQ
06:20pA O SMITH : declares quarterly dividend
PR
06:20pWeissLaw LLP Reminds LM, ETFC, and TERP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
06:19pWeissLaw LLP Reminds XPER, TIVO, and TTPH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
06:18p3M : Files Lawsuit in Florida in Alleged N95 Price Gouging Attempt of the Strategic National Stockpile
BU
06:16pADVANTAGE LITHIUM CORP : . shareholders approve acquisition by Orocobre Limited
AQ
06:16pHORACE MANN EDUCATORS : Responds Further to COVID-19 Pandemic with Teacher Appreciation Relief Program to Support Policyholders and Local Communities
BU
06:13pGAIA GROW : Confirms Effective Date for Listing on CSE
AQ
06:09pSURGE ENERGY INC. : Announces COVID-19 Pandemic Response; Corporate Update; Annual General Meeting; Dividend Suspension
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : GM begins production of ventilators for U.S. government
2New Analysis Shows U.S. Agriculture Reducing Per-Unit GHG Emissions – April 14, 2020
3GAIA GROW CORP. : GAIA GROW : Confirms Effective Date for Listing on CSE
4Hansoh Expands AI Partnership with Atomwise after Early Success for Key Target in Therapy-Evading Cancers
5WeissLaw LLP Reminds LM, ETFC, and TERP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group