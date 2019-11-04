Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New App to Market M&A Deals Introduced by Merrill Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:01pm EST

DatasiteOne Marketing Advances Company Vision to Streamline Every Phase of the M&A Lifecycle

Merrill Corporation, a leading provider of technology for global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) professionals, today introduced DatasiteOne Marketing, a new application to help investment bankers and advisers save time identifying, marketing to and tracking potential buyers for deals.

DatasiteOne Marketing optimizes the early stage asset marketing processes for dealmakers, including buyer outreach, workflow tracking and reporting, document management and customizing email content. Additionally, the new application will offer real-time information on a project anytime, anywhere, serving as a single source of truth for an organization’s asset marketing projects.

“This has been a watershed year for Merrill in terms of revenue growth and product innovation, a significant feat given our recent transformation to a purely cloud-based technology provider for the M&A industry,” said Rusty Wiley, Chief Executive Officer of Merrill Corporation. “The release of DatasiteOne Marketing is an integral piece of our vision to surround the M&A lifecycle with technology and insight, and we’re incredibly excited to offer customers another sophisticated tool to help them get deals done faster with better outcomes.”

The new product release arrives alongside additional enhancements to Merrill’s DatasiteOne Diligence application, which is used in more than 170 countries. All the updates are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to solve administrative and process pain points across every phase of the M&A lifecycle.

“We’re expanding our product offerings based on market demand for a single vendor that can deliver truly integrated M&A technology solutions,” said Yoichiro Shimizu, Senior Sales Director, Japan of Merrill Corporation.

“Merrill continues to innovate to address customer needs across Asia Pacific, in areas such as due diligence and asset marketing. We are keen to get these innovations into the hands of our clients in Japan very soon. Our goal is to become a one-stop-shop for M&A professionals worldwide, with the industry’s best applications for streamlined asset marketing, deal preparation and due diligence,” explained Shimizu.

For Hong Kong-based TTB Partners, the tool has made a big difference in how it manages the deal process. “We regularly use it in our morning meetings to see where every potential investor is in the process,” said Chris Scoular, Partner and Co-Founder of TTB Partners. “It provides one true record of where we are in the marketing stage and what follow up needs to happen.”

In addition to launching DatasiteOne Marketing, Merrill added key enhancements to its DatasiteOne Diligence application that will allow M&A professionals to manage due diligence in a virtual data room (VDR) setting more efficiently and securely. New features include:

  • Automated Redaction: Users now can redact multiple documents at once, and will benefit from the addition of keyword lists.
  • Interactive Landing Page: An entirely new way to engage with the data room by seeing projects status at-a-glance, completing most important tasks with a single click and quick updates through the activity feed.
  • Mobile Application Enhancements: The iOS app has been updated to provide a more intuitive, user-friendly experience, including a biometric sign-in feature.
  • Improved Watermarking: Users can automate watermarking and custom branding for their virtual data rooms, reducing admin time and streamlining important security measures.

For more on the latest updates to DatasiteOne Diligence and Merrill’s new product, DatasiteOne Marketing, visit:

https://www.merrillcorp.com/jp/ja/products/datasiteone-marketing.html

About Merrill Corporation

Merrill Corporation is a leading global SaaS provider for participants in the M&A lifecycle. The company’s platform, DatasiteOne, powers secure, intelligent due diligence and enterprise collaboration for thousands of deals in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit http://www.merrillcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:34pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
08:31pCIO SUMMIT : HMG Strategy Lauds the Spectacular Success of its Peer-Driven CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) Program
GL
08:28pESSENCE Announces New Orleans Will Remain the Home of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture for the Next 5 Years
BU
08:22pRENAISSANCE OIL : Reports Third Quarter Results
AQ
08:21pHCP : Healthpeak™ Prices Public Offering of 15,000,000 Shares of Common Stock on a Forward Basis
PR
08:20pBOND : Early Redemption
PU
08:20pLIGHT S A : Convening Request - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
08:19pTHE BEST MONITOR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : List of Early Computer, Gaming, Curved & 4K Monitor Savings Shared by Save Bubble
BU
08:17pAeromics and Simcere Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for AER-271 in Greater China
PR
08:17pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
2SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..
3VALE : VALE : CEO Dismissed Warning on Mines Before Deadly Disaster in Brazil
4China pushing Trump to remove more tariffs ahead of trade deal - media
5Asian shares rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group