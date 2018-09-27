New Approaches to Improving Population Health Featured in The American Journal of Accountable Care®, an AJMC® Publication

How do clinicians and healthcare systems balance between providing
population-centered care as well as patient-centered care in an era of
new payment models focused on value-based care? In a paper in the current
issue of The American Journal of Accountable Care®
(AJAC), authors Sanjula Jain, PhD; Adam S. Wilk, PhD; Kenneth E.
Thorpe, PhD; and S. Patrick Hammond, MHA, propose a Population Health
Care Delivery Model to guide and coordinate delivery systems across the
continuum of patient care, encompassing prevention, well care, and
disease management.
To overcome implementation challenges, payers, delivery systems, and
clinicians must work together to align each other’s incentives, and how
they do that will depend on the maturity of their operating environment
as well as the organizational capacity of delivery systems, the authors
write in “A
Model for Delivering Population Health Across the Care Continuum.”
The theme of population health and patient-centered care is carried
throughout the September issue of AJAC, with articles focused on
improving the healthcare experience for both consumers and clinicians.
-
How well teams
function in patient-centered medical homes (PCMHs) has a
significant impact on patient satisfaction, write Deirdre A. Shires,
PhD; Amir Alishahi Tabriz, PhD, MD, MPH; Carrie A. Miller, MPH; and
Jennifer Elston Lafata, PhD. The researchers surveyed primary care
doctors and nursing staff in 26 PCMH-designated primary care clinics
and linked their responses with information from electronic health
records on portal activation, patient satisfaction surveys, and
internal health system quality reports. Understanding how a primary
care clinic team functions can affect care quality and patient
outcomes, the authors say.
-
A survey of general internists from three hospitals pinpointed the 10
most frequent factors that contribute to patient complexity,
according to a report by Baptiste Crelier, MMED; Sven Streit, MD; and
Jacques D. Donzé, MD, MSC. The authors write that knowing more about
the specific factors that are likely to lead to patient complexity
could help hospitals customize interventions to reduce readmissions
and improve quality of life.
-
In a web exclusive article, senior author Anupam B. Jena, MD, PhD, and
co-authors discuss how multistakeholder
partnerships can allow data mining across organizations to improve
population health and overcome barriers that have traditionally
held back population health initiatives. The paper describes the
findings of a working group of payer, provider, academic, and
pharmaceutical industry stakeholders that met to brainstorm ways to
overcome the fragmentation that currently exists.
Other articles this month discuss trends in healthcare payment systems,
“lean” improvement efforts, and the effectiveness of enhanced primary
care services. AJAC, a quarter-yearly publication, is dedicated
to providing a platform for healthcare professionals and organizations
to share research and best practices in the realm of accountable care.
About The American Journal of Managed Care®:
The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®)
is a peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps readers on the
forefront of health policy by publishing research relevant to industry
decision makers as they work to promote the efficient delivery of
high-quality care. AJMC.com is the essential website for managed care
professionals, distributing industry updates daily to leading
stakeholders. Other titles in the AJMC® family include The
American Journal of Accountable Care®, and two
evidence-based series, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and
Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These
comprehensive offerings bring together stakeholder views from payers,
providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. To
order reprints of articles appearing in AJMC® publications,
please contact Gil Hernandez at 609-716-7777, ext. 139.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005561/en/