New BAI Research Study: 79% of Business Owners Use Same Financial Services Organization for Personal and Business Financial Needs

BAI,
a nonprofit independent organization that delivers the financial
services industry’s most actionable insights, recently uncovered key
challenges and opportunities related to business banking for financial
services organizations during its webinar, BAI
Banking Outlook: Business Banking Insights.
The BAI Banking Outlook is a research program that focuses on a
different area of interest each quarter. During the April 4 webinar, BAI
researchers explained key findings from the latest BAI Banking Outlook
study, which focused on business banking. Understanding the wants and
needs of business banking is often viewed as more challenging than
consumer banking, so this iteration of the BAI Banking Outlook was
designed to help industry leaders better understand what businesses
truly expect from their financial services provider.
As part of the research, BAI surveyed 600 business owners with annual
sales revenue $20 million or less. Highlights from the BAI Banking
Outlook, Business Banking Insights include:
-
79% of business owners reported using the same provider for their
personal and business financial services relationships.
-
Business owners have a lower net promoter score (NPS) than consumers.
Banking consumers have an already low NPS of 35, while business
customers have an NPS of 24.
-
The top three reasons why a business owner would choose a new main
business financial services provider are lowest fees, best rates and
understanding their business needs.
-
Although the majority of business customers visited a branch to open a
new account, including deposit accounts, loans and merchant services,
nearly 70% of business owners would prefer to open a deposit account
online, and almost 50% would prefer to open a loan online.
-
The top four customer experience improvements business owners would
like are:
1. Improve the omnichannel experience,
2. Transform branches for better in-person experiences with experts to
help achieve financial goals,
3. Deliver tools and options to customize solutions, and
4. Provide more useful real-time content to manage day-to-day banking.
“One of the most important priorities we uncovered is that business
owners expect a smooth omnichannel experience, which they are not
receiving today,” said Karl Dahlgren, managing director of research for
BAI. “Businesses need their financial services provider to make their
banking experience easy, so they can focus on running their business. By
listening to and understanding the voice of the customer, financial
services leaders can seize an opportunity to stand out amongst the
competition and provide unparalleled service offerings.”
For more information about the BAI Banking Outlook survey results, or to
watch the free webinar, visit https://www.bai.org/conferences-events/webinar.
