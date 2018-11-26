Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Barrick CEO eyes miners' alliance to fix Tanzania tax row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2018 | 09:01am CET
CEO of Randgold Mark Bristow poses for a photograph at the London Stock Exchange, London

LONDON/TORONTO (Reuters) - Barrick Gold's incoming chief executive said he wants to pull together Tanzania's mining industry to tackle a "desperate" tax dispute that has snared several companies, including the firm's Acacia Mining unit.

    In an increasingly acrimonious conflict that has lasted almost two years, the government has torn up mining contracts, hiked taxes and royalties, and banned raw minerals exports.

President John Magufuli, nicknamed "The Bulldozer", swept to power in 2015 pledging to secure a bigger share of resource wealth and cut corruption. Acacia was later handed a $190 billion tax bill - about four times the country's gross domestic product - for underreporting output.

The miner, 63.9 percent owned by Barrick, now faces dozens of criminal charges, from tax evasion to money laundering, with three employees arrested on related accusations

Randgold founder Mark Bristow, Barrick's new CEO after its $6.1 billion acquisition of Randgold closes on Jan. 1, says fixing Barrick's mounting problem in Tanzania could require a collective strategy that has not been used there before.

"Tanzania has got a broader (mining) industry and the importance of the industry itself getting together with government is not a bad idea," Bristow told Reuters in an interview earlier this month.

While there is as yet no agreement to coordinate, "I don't think it's a bad place to start", he said.

Mining accounted for 4.8 percent of Tanzania's GDP in 2016, the last year for which figures are available. Acacia dominates the industry, followed by AngloGold Ashanti, Petra Diamonds and Shanta Gold.

AngloGold said it would consider allying with Acacia on the issue. A source at another mining company, who did not want to speak publicly, said it may be challenging to unite Tanzania's mining industry, which may "not want to inherit" Acacia's issues.

The collective approach is not assured to succeed.

A new code in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which scrapped a stability agreement while hiking royalties and taxes, was enacted despite vigorous opposition from miners led by Randgold and Glencore.

    But Bristow, who says he plans to intervene in Tanzania before the takeover closes, is confident he can break the impasse.

    "Barrick is concerned about the situation in country at the moment. It's desperate," he said.

Executive Chairman John Thornton, who last October struck a framework deal with the government that is still not enacted, said Bristow has "great standing" in Tanzania.

    Under the October deal, Acacia was to pay the government $300 million, give it 16 percent ownership and split the economic benefits of its mines.

    Acacia, which has lost more than two-thirds of its value since early 2017, was blindsided by the deal, a source said. The biggest hurdle to its enactment is disagreement over the $300 million pay-out schedule and whether it settles the long-standing tax dispute, the source said.

One of Barrick's two lead negotiators, special envoy to Tanzania and former chief operating officer Richard Williams, recently left the company.

    Barrick's head of strategy Kevin Thomson will now work on the matter with Barrick's new Africa and Middle East COO Willem Jacobs, who will take up Williams' responsibilities.

    Jacobs, formerly Randgold's head of Central and East African operations, ran talks for the miner in Congo.

(Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Zandi Shabalala and Susan Taylor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:30aWINTERSHALL GMBH : acquires stake in the largest gas and condensate fields yet to be developed in the United Arab Emirates
PU
09:30aPETROLEUM SAFETY AUTHORITY NORWAY : Consent to use Songa Endurance at Troll
PU
09:28aKuroda voices confidence BOJ can shrink balance sheet smoothly
RE
09:25aItaly's Di Maio opens to deficit target reduction if budget measures remain
RE
09:20aGreek Eurobank to buy property firm in 780-million euro deal
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11aOil prices claw back some losses after 'Black Friday' plunge
RE
09:10aItaly discussing reducing 2019 deficit target
RE
09:01aNew Barrick CEO eyes miners' alliance to fix Tanzania tax row
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit deal is best option to protect British economy - Hammond
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : GM PLANS MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT ON GLOBAL OPERATIONS MONDAY: Canada union
3Shares tick up on U.S. holiday sales hopes, but oil rout checks enthusiasm
4FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Arch rivals Walsh and Branson start bidding war for ailing airline Flybe
5LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : Logitech ends negotiations to acquire Plantronics

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.