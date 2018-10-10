New Battery Company Innolith Launches to Redefine Power Storage Market

Innolith AG (“Innolith”), a Swiss battery technology company is launched
to commercialise an innovative battery technology platform to solve the
world’s electrical power challenges. The low cost-per-cycle batteries
will stabilise electricity grids against blackouts, support integration
of renewables, recharge the rapidly growing fleets of electric vehicles
and enable reliable electrical power in energy-poor countries.
Based in Basel, Switzerland, Innolith has its principal Research &
Development Centre in Bruchsal, Germany, where 60 chemists, engineers
and technicians have perfected the new battery platform.
The Innolith batteries use an unconventional inorganic electrolyte that
delivers far greater durability, but also ensures a safer battery that
is fundamentally non-flammable. This is in contrast to organic
lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries that have limited usable lives and have
caused multiple fires in consumer devices and grid applications.
The Innolith technology is already proven through the deployment of a
prototype on the US grid, where the Innolith batteries deliver high
power and offer a very long lifetime of over 50,000 cycles. This means
that the batteries provide a fraction of the cost-per-cycle compared to
conventional Li-ion grid batteries while delivering the high power, high
cycle grid-regulation services.
“The world has adapted lithium-ion battery technology, which was
originally developed for consumer electronic devices, for large
grid-scale battery applications. But today’s Li-ion batteries are
limited in how many recharge cycles they can achieve and have an
inherent risk of fire or explosion,” explains Alan Greenshields, Board
Chairman of Innolith AG. “What the world needs is a safe battery that
can operate over tens of thousands of cycles and still deliver the power
needed. Innolith has created such a battery, which has been tested by
third party labs and proven commercially in a demanding application.”
Production of Innolith batteries is expected to commence with production
line tests in 2019 and volume production in 2020. Manufacturing and
production line automation will be undertaken by specialist partners
selected by Innolith. Greenshields noted, “Battery manufacture is a
mature industry and so cell assembly should be carried out by
manufacturing experts who can bring their skills and experience to bear
to deliver high quality and low costs. Innolith will work with industry
leaders to achieve this while focusing its core R&D, product design and
specialty chemical skills.“
“The demand for a high power, high durability and safe battery is not in
doubt,” states Sergey Buchin, CEO of Innolith AG. “Our task is to take
the technology into large-scale production and we are at an advanced
stage in achieving this. We are on track to procure mass production of
Innolith's high power battery by 2020. Beyond this, our team of
scientists is working on new generations of inorganic batteries that
promise to deliver substantial gains in performance.”
Innolith will market its batteries through special system integrators
and distribution partners. The company will also work with governments
and non-governmental organisations for the installation of Innolith
batteries as a safe and long-term means of improving fuel efficiency of
conventional generation and integrating renewable energy in developing
economies.
About Innolith
Innolith AG is an energy technology company, headquartered in Basel
Switzerland, that is pioneering an inorganic battery technology platform
which provides high power, long cycle-life and safe batteries. Innolith
conducts primary research at its labs in Bruchsal, Germany and its
technology is already deployed on the PJM network in the US for
frequency regulation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005189/en/