New Bill Prohibits Excess Military Weapons to Police

The Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) applauded today’s
introduction of the Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act by
Representative Hank Johnson (D-GA). The bill would start long overdue
reforms to the Pentagon’s 1033 program, which enables the transfer of
surplus military equipment to federal, state, local, and tribal law
enforcement.
“The Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act is a strong first step to
begin the herculean task of de-militarizing both our police and our
communities,” said Diane Randall, FCNL’s executive secretary. “It is
disheartening that a bill like this is needed in our society, but sadly
that is the case. Fortunately, no American town will miss their
grenade-launcher or military vehicle.”
Since 1991, when military equipment transfers first began, the Pentagon
has moved upwards of $6 billion worth of military material, the bulk of
which went to border states to assist anti-drug activities.
The 1997 National Defense Authorization Act created the 1033 program as
it stands today. Rather than improving public safety, the militarization
of police forces intimidates communities—particularly lower-income
communities and people of color—while increasing the risks of excessive
force and fostering deeper mistrust and frustration.
“For well over a decade, military-grade weapons have been sent with
little or no accountability to local authorities,” said José Woss,
FCNL’s legislative manager for criminal justice and election integrity.
“Grenades, mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, armored and/or
weaponized drones, combat aircraft, silencers, and long-range acoustic
devises do not make our communities safer. They turn them into war zones
all while converting the cop on the beat into a soldier. This is no
one’s idea of smart policing.”
The Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act aims to require oversight and
transparency of the 1033 program, require law enforcement agencies to
have training, and give community notice before participating in the
program. Most importantly, it prohibits the transfer of military weapons
and equipment that are unnecessary and inappropriate for local police
needs.
