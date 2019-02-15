Log in
New BitterWorld App Offers Platform For Venting

02/15/2019 | 10:01am EST

Patrick Mimran, the French multimedia artist best known for The Billboard Project, has unveiled a new app designed to help users express their bitter life experiences. The app, BitterWorld, was designed to help users relieve their frustration from the disappointments associated with mediocre products, services, experiences, and relationships.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005058/en/

According to Mimran, BitterWorld is intended to make the world a better place by allowing users to share their true feelings, take a deep breath, and then move on - leaving their bad feelings behind. “I developed the app so that people who have a bitter experience can help others avoid the same fate, and at the same time, prevent themselves from holding onto negative feelings,” he said. “Whether it’s rude service at the bank, a bad restaurant meal or just a lousy day at work, our users’ insights can help make their day and others’ just a little bit better.”

The app includes a skull and crossbones rating system that rates experiences by their degree of bitterness, along with a map-based display that shows the precise location of the offending situation. Other features allow users to chat, post reviews, upload images, and comment on other situations. The app also contains unique benefits designed to enrich the user experience, including a clean and intuitive interface, a series of 150-plus emojis designed by Mimran, and an engaging news feed. The ability to post photo, video and audio files allows both reviewers and visitors to become more knowledgeable about an incident.

From a social justice standpoint, Mimran believes that wrongdoers shouldn’t get away with their negative behavior unscathed and that no one should hold onto their negative feelings without some sort of release. He launched BitterWorld to provide a safe space for like-minded people around the world to share their true feelings. “Not everything in life is an Instagram glamour shot,” he said. “That’s just not reality.” BitterWorld is available on iOS and Android.

About Patrick Mimran

Patrick Mimran launched The Billboard Project in 2000 in conjunction with his exhibits at the Marlborough Gallery in New York. For this project, he employed prominent billboards across the United States, England, France, and Italy to comment on various forms of art and their inter-relationships using short aphorisms. In 2006, The New York Times commented of Mimran that “...he has...commanded the airspace and attention of the New York art world.”

Inspired by the success of The Billboard Project, Mimran expanded his creativity into software with the formation of Ransoft, a company developing innovative software with an artistic blend. His first software product, Aphos, is a free messaging system that enables users to create digital “billboards” and share them with other users and on social media platforms. In addition to BitterWorld and Aphos, Mimran has developed several other apps, all of which are available on the App Store and Google Play.


© Business Wire 2019
