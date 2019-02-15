New BitterWorld App Offers Platform For Venting

Patrick Mimran, the French multimedia artist best known for The
Billboard Project, has unveiled a new app designed to help users express
their bitter life experiences. The app, BitterWorld,
was designed to help users relieve their frustration from the
disappointments associated with mediocre products, services,
experiences, and relationships.
According to Mimran, BitterWorld is intended to make the world a
better place by allowing users to share their true feelings, take a deep
breath, and then move on - leaving their bad feelings behind. “I
developed the app so that people who have a bitter experience can help
others avoid the same fate, and at the same time, prevent themselves
from holding onto negative feelings,” he said. “Whether it’s rude
service at the bank, a bad restaurant meal or just a lousy day at work,
our users’ insights can help make their day and others’ just a little
bit better.”
The app includes a skull and crossbones rating system that rates
experiences by their degree of bitterness, along with a map-based
display that shows the precise location of the offending situation.
Other features allow users to chat, post reviews, upload images, and
comment on other situations. The app also contains unique benefits
designed to enrich the user experience, including a clean and intuitive
interface, a series of 150-plus emojis designed by Mimran, and an
engaging news feed. The ability to post photo, video and audio files
allows both reviewers and visitors to become more knowledgeable about an
incident.
From a social justice standpoint, Mimran believes that wrongdoers
shouldn’t get away with their negative behavior unscathed and that no
one should hold onto their negative feelings without some sort of
release. He launched BitterWorld to provide a safe space for
like-minded people around the world to share their true feelings. “Not
everything in life is an Instagram glamour shot,” he said. “That’s just
not reality.” BitterWorld is available on iOS
and Android.
About Patrick Mimran
Patrick Mimran launched The
Billboard Project in 2000 in conjunction with his exhibits at the
Marlborough Gallery in New York. For this project, he employed prominent
billboards across the United States, England, France, and Italy to
comment on various forms of art and their inter-relationships using
short aphorisms. In 2006, The New York Times commented of Mimran
that “...he has...commanded the airspace and attention of the New York
art world.”
Inspired by the success of The Billboard Project, Mimran expanded his
creativity into software with the formation of Ransoft,
a company developing innovative software with an artistic blend. His
first software product, Aphos,
is a free messaging system that enables users to create digital
“billboards” and share them with other users and on social media
platforms. In addition to BitterWorld and Aphos, Mimran
has developed several other apps, all of which are available on the App
Store and Google
Play.
