New Blackpink-Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' song and music video released

SEOUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - K-pop power girl group Blackpink
and singer-actress Selena Gomez released their eagerly awaited
new single "Ice Cream" on Friday to furious fan approval.
Doused in shades of pink and other pastels, the music video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRXZj0DzXIA&feature=youtu.be
opens with Gomez in a red-and-white striped outfit and sailor
hat in the driver's seat of an ice cream van, while Blackpink
members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa later dance holding ice
cream in a bright pink ice cream parlour.
Blackpink's management agency, YG Entertainment, said "Ice
Cream" was perfect for summer and completely different from
previous songs "Kill This Love" or "How You Like That". Both had
a more dynamic and aggressive club beat while "Ice Cream" has a
lighter, bubbly vibe.
"I really like that this song is sort of different than
Blackpink's previous songs," said one fan with the username
Ariel ari. "It's a new side and concept that really suits them.
I can't wait for the new album!"
The 17-second teaser for the music video, released on
Thursday, had over 14.5 million views on YouTube as of 0400GMT
on Friday.
"Ice Cream" also loosely ties in with Gomez's new cooking
show "Selena + Chef", in which famous chefs appear remotely to
teach the former Disney star to cook dishes such as omelettes,
octopus, tacos and cookies. The 10-episode unscripted series
debuted on the HBO MAX streaming platform this month.
When released two months ago, Blackpink's "How You Like
That" broke YouTube's 24-hour viewing record with 82.4 million
views on its first day of release on the video platform,
according to Variety.
(Reporting by Heejung Jung; Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing
by Gerry Doyle)