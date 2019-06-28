Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Blockchain Messenger, Nestree: the Game Changer Appeared

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:30am EDT

Nestree successfully launched its dApp and users are now joining the communities in the messenger

New interactive communities in messengers are exploding in popularity across the world. Group chats are extremely accessible and easy to create, allowing participants to communicate in real time. Facebook Messenger has more than 2.5 million new group conversations every day, and Telegram Messenger has millions of group conversations with more than 30,000 people.

However, attracting new members and maintaining a group chat is difficult for community admins because of the passive nature of participants. Moreover, the business model of currently existing messengers is traditional. Advertisers must be sought out externally and community members do not get any rewards for their participations.

An advanced community messenger, Nestree, was developed to solve the above problems. By utilizing blockchain technology, the new decentralized application (dApp) offers new types of interactive and rewarding activities between users, admins, and advertisers.

The main feature, ‘Invitation Rewards’, is to provide rewards to the members who invite others to the community. It resulted in a rapid increase in members of communities. Within 24 hours of the application launching, Nestree gathered around 3,000 initial users and thousands of users are now voluntarily inviting other friends to join various communities.

An interactive community with tens of thousands of people gathered for a specific topic is an attractive place for marketing. Advertisers easily search their target groups and efficiently post ads in the platform.

Thus, as a content provider, the admin without a clear business model can instantly make money from the group chat simply by gathering people, just like how millions of Youtubers earn money. The participants can also make profits by viewing ads in the communities.

Apart from the various rewards and innovative business model, another notable thing about Nestree is the decentralized cryptocurrency wallet it provides. Every user can freely store, send, and trade various Crypto Coins and Tokens. Smart Contract is implemented to the Nestree wallet, allowing users to trade without risking a P2P transaction failure.

The Nestree Messenger is available now on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s AppStore. With rapidly user growth, it is expected to bring new vitality to the blockchain market. If you are curious about the actual working dApp, it is the best time to use Nestree.

To learn more visit:
www.nestree.io


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:46aLogistics Robots Market Is Witnessed to Grow USD 3.48 Billion, at 28% CAGR During 2018-2022 | Technavio
BU
05:45aFACEBOOK'S LIBRA CRYPTOCURRENCY : How It Stacks Up to Bitcoin and PayPal
DJ
05:45aVODAFONE : Supercharges Its Procurement With Automation, AI
DJ
05:45aKAP : revised forecast for fiscal year 2019
EQ
05:45aGOLDMAN SACHS : Ally Financial Beat the Fed to a Rate Cut
DJ
05:41aKUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Logistics for Leopards
PU
05:41aMARSTON : Tapping into beer trends
PU
05:41aINDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 38.5a INM plc - Davy
PU
05:41aEEX EUROPEAN ENERGY EXCHANGE : Egbert Laege to leave EEX Group at the end of 2019
PU
05:41aEEX AUCTION NEWS : German Auction
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
5WALMART INC. : WALMART : India's Flipkart to replace 40% of its delivery vans with EVs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About