New Blueshield Helmet : The best of its category

10/10/2019 | 09:06pm EDT

Light │Comfortable│ Protective

Our goal : to make your jobeasier without compromising your safety. Your comfort and your protection are assured by our special attention to selecting the right gear.

Get the performance and protection you need with the Blue Fusion and come try yours at your closest Air Liquide store.

Blue Fusion Technical Details

Arc Sensors 4 Independent arc sensors and 1 internal
Shades Dark: variable 5-14 Light Shade: 3
Viewing Area 3.98' x 3.15'
Power Supply Solar Cell with Backup power : Non-Replaceable Lithium Battery
Filter dimensions 5.25' x 4.5'
Weight 0.32 lb / 0.55 Kg
Delay Dark to Light 0.1 - 3.5 s
TIG Rating 5 Amps +
Warranty 3 years

Disclaimer

Air Liquide Canada Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 01:05:07 UTC
