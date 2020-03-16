Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New BoE Governor Bailey says more "prompt action" will come when needed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London

New Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey promised on Monday that more "prompt action" would come from the central bank when needed to help Britain's economy weather the hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Bailey, who succeeded Mark Carney as governor earlier on Monday, told BBC News in his first public appearance that the BoE was "very keen" to ensure short-term damage to the economy did not permanently impair Britain's longer-term growth prospects.

"That's why you saw prompt action last week, that's why you will see prompt action again when we need to take it, and the public can be assured of that," he said.

On Wednesday the BoE launched emergency credit measures to prevent a wave of corporate bankruptcies, and cut interest rates to 0.25% from 0.75%.

Bailey said the move on Sunday by six central banks, including the BoE, to provide cheap U.S. dollar funds to the financial system came in response to some "pretty big dislocations" in financial markets.

"We're going to see how that works its way through the markets today (and) in the coming days to see what the effect is, but I would emphasise that this is strong coordination among central banks."

By Andy Bruce and Elizabeth Howcroft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNew BoE Governor Bailey says more "prompt action" will come when needed
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:13aANOTHER PROBLEM FOR THE FED : Banks Pressured as Clients Scramble for Cash
DJ
07:10aAirlines seek emergency aid as coronavirus brings industry to near-halt
RE
07:09aZimbabwe shuts down main source of hard currency as local dollar crumbles
RE
07:06aFrench antitrust body fines Apple £1 billion for anti-competitive behaviour
RE
07:05aFutures pounded as Fed's aggressive rate cut fans recession fears
RE
07:04aSouth Korea central bank takes policy rate below 1% for first time with 50 basis point cut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways-owner, easyJet ma..
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
4ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Gui..
5THETA GOLD MINES LTD : Theta Gold Mines Limited Regional Exploration Strategy Highlights Potential Within The..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group