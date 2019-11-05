Log in
New Book Details What Sponsors Want from the Arts

11/05/2019 | 08:38am EST

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and arts advocate Henry Kurkowski has debuted his book: "The Artful Ask - How arts organizations can build better partnerships & lifelong sponsors." This new book includes important research and interviews with corporate executives that help arts & cultural organizations best navigate the changing landscape of today's corporate philanthropy.

Available now on Amazon, the book takes a frank look at today's business environment, social responsibility and cause marketing from the point of view of C-level executives. "Corporate giving is not the same today as it was just five years ago. Businesses have new challenges and goals when it comes to branding and customer loyalty," said Kurkowski. "These companies do not become sponsors solely for the sheer intrinsic value of the arts, they also do it because the right partnership with the arts adds value to their own companies."

Author Henry Kurkowski is a business owner, entrepreneur and arts advocate whose articles have been featured on Forbes.com. He has spent the better part of two decades working with nonprofits as a board member, committee member and corporate sponsor.

Henry's leadership and expertise have resulted in the creation of innovative arts partnerships that have gained national attention and benefited the businesses and cultural organizations involved, as well as their entire community.

"Businesses want longer term commitments so that they can develop the best possible partnerships with the arts," says Kurkowski. "The arts are uniquely positioned to help sponsoring companies build stronger brand loyalty and become more attractive to Generation X, millennials as well as Gen Z consumers. The Artful Ask is a guidebook to help leverage that position and develop long term partnerships which ensure that everyone comes out on top."

Arts and cultural organizations need successful relationships with businesses in order to thrive. The Artful Ask provides indispensable tools to help them build strong, sustainable corporate partnerships.

About Henry Kurkowski- Author Henry Kurkowski is a business owner, entrepreneur and arts advocate whose articles have been featured on Forbes.com. He has spent the better part of two decades in various leadership capacities volunteering with nonprofit organizations. More Information at www.theartfulask.com

About The Artful Ask- The Book The Artful Ask provides arts councils, arts administrators and their organizations' board members with indispensable tools to help them build strong, sustainable corporate partnerships. More information at www.theartfulask.com

Media Contact:
Kirby Goble
228479@email4pr.com 
317-840-1880

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-details-what-sponsors-want-from-the-arts-300951571.html

SOURCE Henry Kurkowski


© PRNewswire 2019
