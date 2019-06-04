New Book Reveals Magic Formula to Master Your Motivation

San Diego, CA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why is it that most diets fail? And most of us stop using the gym just months after buying a membership? And despite hundreds of millions spent on engagement programs, most Americans are still disengaged? Are people just lazy?

According to Susan Fowler, foremost expert on motivation and personal empowerment, no, we aren’t lazy—we just haven’t discovered the secret to mastering our motivation.

Susan reveals the secret in her iconoclastic new book, Master Your Motivation: Three Scientific Truths for Achieving Your Goals, published by Berrett-Koehler and released today. In Master Your Motivation, Susan draws on the latest empirical research to show readers how to master—and maintain—their motivation by creating choice, connection, and competence, the three basic psychological needs at the heart of thriving in anything we do:

Through eye-opening stories and compelling real-world examples, readers learn innovative yet easy-to-apply strategies to experience a breakthrough in any given situation—from quitting smoking to thriving while working for a horrible boss. The book sheds lights on topics such as:

What the latest research tells us about people, their brains, and motivation

Why discipline and willpower are motivation RED flags

How to shift your outlook and get motivated to do anything

Top fatal distractions that stand in the way of our goals

Daily practices to hone your skill of motivation

How to keep others from killing your motivation mojo

Master Your Motivation has already received rave reviews:

“Truly great performers in every field have mastered their motivation. Now we finally understand the magic—and the science—behind how they’ve done it. More importantly, Master Your Motivation is the first book to teach a revolutionary idea: motivation is a skill you can use to achieve your goals—and sustain high performance.” —John Calipari, Hall of Fame basketball coach, University of Kentucky

“I have no doubt that the powerful ideas in Master Your Motivation will change your perspective about motivation. But what I love about this book is how Susan’s storytelling brings the skill of motivation to life with relevant examples you can begin using today.” —Tracie Lorber, Director of People and Culture, Peet’s Coffee

“Master Your Motivation teaches you how creating choice, connection, and competence leads to the optimal motivation you need not only to be more productive but also to lead a happier and more peaceful life.” —Brian Tracy, bestselling author of Eat That Frog!

“Master Your Motivation teaches each of us that when it comes to motivation, the quality of our motivation matters—and that through the skill of motivation, we can shift our motivation anytime we choose! Our tribe flourishes when every member of the tribe thrives through optimal motivation.”—Garry Ridge, President and CEO, WD-40 Company, and coauthor of Helping People Win at Work

Susan’s powerful insights have been featured in press like Harvard Business Review, SmartBrief column, Huffington Post, Forbes, Fast Company, and US News. You can purchase Master Your Motivation at major booksellers and on Amazon. For more information about Susan, visit here and access a press kit here.





About the Author:

Susan Fowler is dedicated to helping others master their motivation and achieve their highest aspirations. A sought-after speaker, consultant, and motivation coach, she has shared her message on optimal motivation and thriving together in all fifty states and over forty countries. Susan is the bestselling author of Why Motivating People Doesn’t Work . . . and What Does, and coauthor of Self Leadership and The One Minute Manager with Ken Blanchard. Her latest book, Master Your Motivation: Three Scientific Truths for Achieving Your Goals, releases June 4. Susan is also a professor in the Master of Science in Executive Leadership program at the University of San Diego.

